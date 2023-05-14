BALTIMORE — A.J. Burnett doesn’t have MLB.TV or the Extra Innings package where he lives in Monkton, Md. Plus, the former Pirates pitcher is often too busy riding quads or working in his barn to watch games, even if they were somehow available.
But on days Mitch Keller pitches, Burnett wants to keep tabs on the Pirates’ budding ace, asking team historian Jim Trdinich to text him details.
It’s probably hard for Burnett to keep up these days. Keller continues to dominate, his start Sunday once again snapping a Pirates losing streak, as Pittsburgh escaped Baltimore with a 4-0 victory against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Coming off the first complete-game shutout and the finest pitching performance of his career, Keller came close to matching it in the series finale, delivering seven scoreless innings while walking none and striking out a career-high 13.
The strikeouts blew past his previous mark of 10. Over his past five starts, Keller has been absolutely incredible, working 33 innings and pitching to a 1.02 ERA with four walks and 44 strikeouts.
It was easy to reference Burnett because he was here on Friday and again Sunday to see Keller in person. But the start also evoked memories of past Pirates pitchers such as Steve Blass and Kent Tekulve, who had their own brilliant Game 7 moments in Charm City.
What Keller has done has certainly started to get him some much-deserved national attention, spotlight that will only grow as he keeps pitching like this. But at this point, nine starts into his season, it’s hard to avoid thinking about how far Keller might be able to take this.
All-Star Game? Cy Young? Both are lofty goals, but the amazing trajectory we’ve seen with Keller — this time last year he was a reliever, questioning whether he might wind up getting designated for assignment — should create plenty of possibilities for the bona fide ace.
Sunday represented the most strikeouts by a Pirates right-hander since Jose DeLeon had 14 on April 16, 1985, against the Mets. The record is shared by DeLeon and Bob Moose, who did it Sept. 16, 1969, against the Phillies.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Keller became the first Pirates pitcher with 13 strikeouts, no walks and no runs allowed in an outing in the Live Ball Era (since 1920).
Not only was Keller incredible, but the Pirates offense finally scored more than three runs in a game, the first time that’s happened since a doubleheader in D.C. on April 29.
They also got a couple key hits with runners in scoring position, as Ke’Bryan Hayes and Ji Hwan Bae tallied three RBIs in a three-run third inning.
The victory improved the Pirates’ record to 22-20 and was just their second win in their past 13 games.
ON THE MOUND
Sunday marked start No. 9 for Keller, and he just keeps getting better. More pounding of the strike zone. Some absurd definition to his breaking balls, like the sweeper he threw Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning.
It’s certainly not solely predicated on an effective sinker and hasn’t been for some time. Keller has a lot of weapons to beat you — and relied on them evenly Sunday.
For his career-high 11th strikeout, Keller again got Mountcastle to swing through an elevated sweeper. He froze the batter before, third baseman Gunnar Henderson, on an inside sinker that painted the corner.
It was an incredible display of stuff and command, work that, if it keeps up, should absolutely net Keller a spot in the MLB All-Star Game come July.
Colin Holderman struck out two while working around a single and a double in the eighth, while David Bednar finished things off in the ninth.
AT THE PLATE
Using a revamped lineup that featured Andrew McCutchen batting leadoff, the Pirates came out of the gates hot and opened with a pair of singles. Carlos Santana, bumped up to third from his customary cleanup spot, gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead with his ground ball to the right side.
The Pirates extended their advantage to 4-0 with some clutch hitting in the third. With runners on first and second, Hayes shot a down-and-in fastball through a hole on the right side to score Bryan Reynolds. Two batters later, Bae pulled a first-pitch fastball through a similar spot, scoring two more.
That inning ended when Bae was thrown out trying to steal second base, continuing what has been a recurring problem. Among the other notables from this one was the fact that Austin Hedges reached base three times.
UP NEXT
The Pirates are off Monday before starting a two-game series against the Tigers in Detroit. It’ll be Luis Ortiz opposite Michael Lorenzen for Game 1.