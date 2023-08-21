Kenneth “Ken” Arthur Blair, 86, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 in Newport, R.I., surrounded by family.
Born February 12, 1937 in Distant, he was the son of the late Arthur Walter and Catherine Ruth (Wells) Blair.
Ken was a 1955 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
He was employed at Columbia Gas Corporation for 38 years as a welder and supervisor. He retired in 1995.
Ken married the love of his life, Barbara Jane Bartley, on August 17, 1957, in Sligo. Barbara preceded him in passing on January 11, 2022.
He was a past member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and a member of Emerickville Methodist Church, where he served as trustee and was involved in the men’s group.
Ken was also an active member of the Brookville Woodcarvers group where he loved to teach and help others.
He was a kind and generous man, a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Ken enjoyed traveling, including going south to Myrtle Beach each winter.
He also enjoyed camping, gardening, wood carving and carpentry.
He loved spending time with his family, attending church and Sunday School, helping family and friends, and using the talents with which God blessed him.
Survivors include three children, Karen D. (Joseph) Snyder, Rick A. Blair, Cathy J. Hagen; five grandchildren, Brian (Vanessa) Snyder, Erin Hagen, Justin (Jessica) Snyder, Jessica (Andrew) Hannah and Erica Blair; 12 great-grandchildren, Jordan Hannah, Kaydence Connelly, Bethanie Hannah, Ayden Connelly, Benjamin Hannah, Lilly Connelly, Caleb Snyder, Lucia Snyder, Lincoln Connelly, Katherine Snyder, Zachary Snyder and Andrew Snyder; and one sister, Sharon R. (James) Shaffer.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Shirley J. Shick and Larry E. Blair.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, located at 345 Main Street in Brookville.
A second visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Emerickville Methodist Church, located at 13345 Route 322 in Brookville.
Funeral services will take place immediately following the second visitation, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary Sheesley officiating.
Interment will take place at Herman Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.