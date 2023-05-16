Kenneth N. Kunkle, 87, of Brookville and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born November 6, 1935, in Creekside, he was the son of the late Sheridan P. and Tillie (Johnson) Kunkle.
He married Sharon Mae (Brady) Kunkle on June 14, 1990. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2020.
Ken worked at the Foundry in Vandergrift and later for New Bethlehem Burial Service.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Kunkle of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Pam Kunkle of Rural Valley; four stepchildren, Loralei Fox (Rob) of Live Oak, Fla., Tina Teraskiewicz (Eddie) of The Villages, Fla., Tony Long (Judy) of Long Beach, Miss. and Natalie Schoonover of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Autumn, Hillary, Sarah, Judy, Rachel, Jamie, Kimberly and Jacob; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Kunkle; a grandson, Sgt. Joseph M. Garrison; three sisters; and five brothers.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the time of visitation at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating. Live-streaming will be available on the Alcorn Funeral Home webpage.
Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Yatesboro, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.