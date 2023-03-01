INDIANAPOLIS — Unlike the rest of the AFC North, the Steelers find themselves in an enviable position of trying to build a roster that can actually win a playoff game and — fingers crossed — get back to the Super Bowl.
The reason might not be as simple as it sounds, but it’s a good starting point.
And it’s because the Steelers don’t have to worry about having to pay their quarterback a king’s ransom anymore and being hamstrung by the financial constraints it places on their salary cap.
That is an issue the Cleveland Browns face — and will continue to endure — after signing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a massive contract. And one the defending champion Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will confront very soon when they make decisions on Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, respectively.
They are not alone. The Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are among the teams who might have to be more creative than Steven Spielberg to find ways to pay these franchise quarterbacks that every coach desires but still have the financial wherewithal to build a competitive team around them.
“It’s definitely challenging to have a quarterback once you’re paying them,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at the NFL combine. “You obviously enjoy the moments when they’re on that rookie deal, but it’s a quarterback league and so you just work around it.”
The Bills will start to feel the financial pinch of paying quarterback Josh Allen this season when his salary-cap hit jumps from $16.3 million to $39.7 million, which represents 17.4% of the team’s total payroll. It will only get worse in 2025 when he will count $51.2 million against the cap, even though the league’s salary cap will increase from this year’s total of $224.8 million.
That, though, pales in comparison to the $54.99 million salary-cap hit the Browns will absorb this season with Watson, who was signed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract before the 2022 season. Watson’s cap number will represent a whopping 21.7% of the team’s salary cap.
“You understand that’s part of the economics of the game, and I’ll take the problem of having Josh Allen and having to work around it versus being in quarterback purgatory, as some people like to say,” Beane said. “It’s part of the deal. It’s not easy, but you’re not going to hear me complain.”
Granted, teams will likely restructure contracts such as Allen’s and Watson’s to lessen their cap hit in subsequent years. But it does not lessen the total value and eventually comes due at some point, particularly in dead money if the team releases or trades the player.
For example, Matt Ryan counted $40.5 million in dead money against the Atlanta Falcons’ salary cap in 2022, even though he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts before the season. It was the largest dead-cap hit in league history.
By comparison, Ben Roethlisberger counted just $10.3 million in dead money in 2022 after having voidable years added to the one-year, $14 million contract he signed before the 2021 season.
“It’s a good problem to have,” said Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin, who will soon encounter that problem when he is expected to extend Burrow’s contract before the season. Right now, Burrow’s cap hit of $11.5 million represents just 5.1% of the Bengals’ salary cap.
“Our quarterback, we go as he goes, and like I said, it’s our job to facilitate his success,” Tobin added. “He’s proven that he can get us there. He’s proven that he’s a championship-caliber quarterback. But you know, it’s not a one-person game and we have to be ready to put some pieces around him that can facilitate his success.”
This is where the Steelers are in a better position than the rest of their division mates.
Kenny Pickett will be on his rookie contract for at least two more years before the Steelers would decide to extend his deal. His cap hit of $3.2 million this year and $3.8 million in 2024 doesn’t even represent 2% of the team’s salary cap.
Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky ($10.6 million) will count more than that this season (4.6%).
And because they no longer have to pay Roethlisberger, who was paid $267 million on five different contracts during his 18-year career, they are in decent financial shape to start finding some necessary pieces to build a roster that can get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season.
“Obviously, we have a starting quarterback on a rookie contract and there are opportunities that come with that,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said. “I’m not going to go into detail of what specifically or how we’re going to allocate things, but there’s obviously opportunities when you have a starting quarterback on a rookie contract.”
As NFL teams continue their search to find a franchise quarterback — and tend to over-value them in the draft — the problem will only escalate.
The Minnesota Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract in 2018 that made his average annual salary of $28 million the highest in league history. They signed him to a one-year, $35 million extension before the 2022 season that inflates his salary-cap hit to $36.25 million in 2023 — or 16.4% of the team’s total cap.
Only Watson and Allen will have a higher percentage of their team’s cap hit in 2023 than Cousins. And yet, he has won just one playoff game in five seasons with the Vikings.
“A necessary condition is having a starter-level quarterback, a quarterback of above a certain threshold,” said Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. “Kirk meets that threshold, we know that. OK, now how do you build the rest of the team around him to make sure that you can win in that way?
“Those are things we’ve got to answer. There’s not one right way, but I do know one thing: I know he is good enough. He meets that first threshold and that’s a question that a lot of people can’t answer with a yes. So we’ve got to make sure we treat that in the proper importance that it is.”
It’s a problem the Steelers don’t have to encounter for now.