Despite being a first-round pick who simply had to walk next door to join his new team, Kenny Pickett will be the first to tell you he started behind the 8-ball in his NFL rookie season. Now, No. 8 is wasting little time racking the table himself.
The Steelers won’t reconvene on the South Side until April for Phase 1 of their offseason workouts, but a couple weeks ago, Pickett and nearly all of his pass catchers met in sunny South Florida for an offseason throwing session. According to his longtime personal quarterback coach, it was all planned by Pickett as he continues to take the leadership reins for a young offense.
“This was all him,” said Tony Racioppi, who trains Pickett each offseason and was in the Miami area for this gathering, too. “I helped him through the workout, but he set this whole thing up, he got dates, made sure everyone was down here, put the workout together as far as the routes and concepts. I just helped him through that stuff. He did a great job, as usual. That’s just who he is.”
Based on social media posts shared by the group, among those in attendance were wide receivers Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Cody White, plus tight end Connor Heyward. Mitch Trubisky was there, too, and didn’t have far to go given that he and his family live in Boca Raton in the offseason.
Trubisky arranged for a similar meet-up last April, one of his first acts as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Of course, Pickett now holds that distinction, and he vowed to put in extra time with his receivers almost the minute last season ended.
“We’re definitely going to do it,” Pickett said after the Week 18 win against the Browns. “We’ll figure out the times and what works for everybody, but I think it’s a great opportunity to work out some things before OTAs and minicamp, [training] camp, kind of just get a jumpstart on it like I’ve done in previous years at the college level. That connection and knowing where guys are going to be and where I need them to be on certain plays is huge, so we’re going to get a head start on that.”
By the time he was a fifth-year senior, Pickett was in a routine of working with his Pitt teammates each summer and outside of the practice facility. Now he’s taking that approach to the NFL, which many starting quarterbacks do in those quiet months after the postseason ends.
For Pickett, it’s a chance to take the next step in his improvement from Year 1 to Year 2. He pored over film throughout the season — so much so that he had his own pod in a corner of the team meeting room — and continued that study in the early part of the offseason. While giving his body time to recuperate, he wrote down a list of everything he wanted to get better at after breaking down his own tape and gave that to Racioppi.
“He wants to put some size on, which he’s doing now, for sure. He’s much bigger than he was last year when he played, which is great,” Racioppi said. “He’s got to stay healthy, obviously, and take hits, but at the same time keep his speed, which is part of his game.
“The second piece is, fundamentally, working on footwork and the timing of their concepts they’re working on [with the Steelers]. ... He watched every single throw he made this year, the ones he missed, and why. That’s what we set up our workouts around and layering those kinds of things into every workout.”
Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Pickett does appear to be a bit brawnier in the photos posted from the informal practices, where he donned a Penguins hat and a T-shirt with an old photo of legendary Pittsburgh-born quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino sitting on the hood of a car. But as many hours as Pickett invests individually, he can only do so much without having his targets there to work with him, hence the getaway weekend.
Beyond the three days of drills, it also was a chance for Pickett and his teammates to spend time together, get to know each other more and bond over dinner or downtime. The goal is for that to help build the chemistry on the field, from the way they run routes to red-zone timing to how they get in and out of their breaks. There’s not always time to perfect those different angles during the season, so Pickett wanted to make sure he hits on those little details as much as possible now.
And while it’s unquestionably Pickett’s team now, Racioppi also spoke highly of Trubisky’s involvement over the course of that weekend. When Trubisky invited his new teammates to train with him for a weekend last offseason, Dwayne Haskins joined, but Mason Rudolph did not (which Trubisky later shrugged off as a scheduling conflict).
Trubisky is under contract for another year, which means another season as Pickett’s veteran backup. If last month was any indication, he won’t be a disgruntled No. 2 in any way — or at least not enough to distance himself from the Steelers beyond what’s required.
“Mitch was down here the whole time, too, and he was fantastic,” Racioppi said. “It speaks to Mitch and the person that he is, the high-character guy that he is. It was kind of neat seeing them work together, talk about things, talk about concepts from this year, certain plays in games, installs, just kind of talking ball back and forth.
“Kenny told me how many times Mitch has helped him through things — situational football, things he’s seen and been through in his career at some point, whether it was a good situation or bad situation. There’s no egos. Just trying to get better.”