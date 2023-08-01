HOUTZDALE — Tanner Kephart had quite the eventful 2022 football season.
He spent the first half of the season moving around the field on offense before settling in as the Wildcat quarterback in Week 6. And that came on the heels of a scary injury that saw him miss much of Game 3 and all of Game 4.
"It was definitely an interesting year," Kephart said "I definitely did not expect to be playing as many positions as I did. But no matter what the coaches' game plans were, I was always ready for wherever they were going to put me."
That was more than evident when he was slotted in at quarterback in Week 6 against Curwensville and ran wild in a 41-14 victory, carrying the ball 18 times for 159 yards and four TDs, while also tossing a touchdown pass.
"I'm pretty sure that was initially just a change for the Curwensville game just to change things up a bit," Kephart said. "I feel like it was just going to be a temporary change, but it worked out in our favor a lot and they just stayed with it."
The move was the start of a 3-game winning streak that included a 20-12 upset over perennial power Bellwood-Antis, and the late-season surge helped the Black Knights make the playoffs.
None of that is surprising to new head football coach Chris Davidson, who says the leadership qualities Kephart possesses are exemplary.
"When I was hired, I believe it was the same night that the board approved me, I went to a boys basketball game," Davidson said. "And I was specifically there to see Tanner Kephart. I wanted to see how he competed, not just athletically but how he was as a teammate.
"I went to some of his baseball games too. You have a kid that's a 3-sport athlete that has probably been a varsity letterwinner every year in every sport and it would be very easy for a guy like that to get a big head and maybe even be difficult to deal with. But he is the complete opposite. He is probably one of the most humble, hangs-on-your-every word type of kid I've met. Teammates will follow him into battle, and I think that far overshadows his obvious athletic skills."
What Davidson saw of him on the court and ball field as well as on film from last football season certainly carried over into summer workouts. which Kephart had to juggle with playing on the highly successful Philipsburg American Legion baseball team, which enjoyed an unbeaten regular season.
"When he was able to show up in the spring and summer, the command he would have, even in the huddle, not being the quarterback, was something," Davidson said. "Everybody sort of just follows.
"And I don't know, maybe he just dogs then when no one's around, but he garners the kind of respect an authoritarian would. Not the mild-mannered Clark Kent type that by all accounts is the real Tanner Kephart. He doesn't even have to tell his teammates what the expectation is. When they break the huddle, it is crisp. And sometimes when he's not there, it's not. I think he raises everybody else's self expectations."
Kephart says he does view himself as a team leader and feels it's his job to get his teammates invested, not just in the upcoming season, but the future as well.
"I've definitely been trying to get kids to show up to summer instructional and get guys in the weight room," Kephart said. "It's about building the program for the future too. You want to keep everyone involved and have everyone enjoy the sport as much as I have."
Kephart may enjoy football even more this season as it looks like he will have a home as the starting running back, a role he relishes.
"No matter where (Davidson) wants me, I'm ready for the position," Kephart said. "If he wants me at receiver, I'll go to receiver. Wherever he feels I benefit the team most is where I'll play. I definitely love to play running back. I'd do whatever it took to play there, but I'm a utility. I'll play wherever you need me."
It sounds like where the Black Knights need him this season is running back.
"I told him when I got here, I said, 'look, I'm not going to make you play quarterback," Davidson said "Even though he was the spark last year. I said, 'you're a running back and you're a real good one.'
"We're gong to throw some blockers out in front of him. We're going to throw some interference and give him a little help. Last year he ran the ball, gained some significant yardage and looked really good doing it in the scheme they ran. But I think you're going to see an entirely different type of athlete this year. He's going to run a little harder. Maybe he's a little more of a punisher. He's definitely not afraid of contact."
No one would blame Kephart if he shied away from contact after suffering an injury that required a trip in an ambulance in a Week 4 loss to Northern Bedford.
"It was definitely a scary moment," Kephart said. "My parents were freaking out. Everyone was concerned for me and I just felt so bad for scaring everyone like that. But obviously those things happen and nobody can really control it.
"I never really had second thoughts about playing again. I guess maybe I was a little worried about going back in, but once I got back to practice and things got normal, I felt fine after that."
It wasn't but a couple short weeks later that Kephart shook that incident off, was inserted at Wildcat QB and became the spark the Knights needed to make a postseason push.
"The leadership traits are the thing," Davidson said. "It's not even the way he runs the ball in football or the way he hits, throws and catches in baseball, it's his demeanor and the aura that's around him, and everybody responds to him."
And Kephart is hoping to lead the team back to the playoffs and just have an amazing senior season.
"It would be really cool to make playoffs again," he said. "Even though it was short-lived, it was definitely fun having that extra game last season and the extra practices and the team bonding. Individually, I'd like to get over 1,000 yards this year. I feel like that would be really cool.
"I'm just so excited for this season and what (Coach Davidson) has to offer. He's so enthusiastic about it and the other coaches are enthusiastic too. I just feel more excitement all around this year."