HOUTZDALE —
When I was hired, I believe it was the same night that the board approved me, I went to a boys basketball game. And I was specifically there to see Tanner Kephart. I wanted to see how he competed, not just athletically but how he was as a teammate.
I went to some of his baseball games too. You have a kid that's a 3-sport athlete that has probably been a varsity letterwinner every year in every sport and it would be very easy for a guy to get a big head and maybe even be difficult to deal with. But he is the complete opposite. He is probably one of the most humble, hangs-on-your-every word type of kid.
Teammates will follow him into battle and I think that far overshadows his obvious athletic skills.
I told him when I got here, I said, 'look, I'm not going to make you play quarterback.' Even though he was the spark last year. I said, 'you're a running back and you're a real good one.'
When he was able to show up in the spring and summer, the command he would have, even in the huddle, not being the quarterback, was something. Everybody sort of just follows. And I don't know, maybe he just dogs then when no one's around, but he garners the kind of respect an authoritarian would. Not the mild-mannered Clark Kent type that by all accounts is the real Tanner Kephart. he doesn't even have to tell his teammates what the expectation is. When they break the huddle, it is crisp. And sometimes when he's not there, it's not. I think he raises everybody else's self expectations.
The leadership traits are the thing. It's not even the way he runs the ball in football or the way he hits, throws and catches in baseball, it's his demeanor and the aura that's around him, and everybody responds to him.
We're gong to throw some blockers out in front of him. We're going to throw some interference and give him a little help. Last year he ran the ball, gained some significant yardage and looked really good doing it. But i think you're going to see an entirely different type of athlete this year. He's going to run a little harder. Maybe he's a little more of a punisher. He's definitely not afraid of contact.