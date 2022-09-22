JOHNSONBURG — Sean Holjencin, of Kersey, brought in his third and fourth coyotes on the second and final weekend of the Rolfe Beagle Club Coyote and Crow Hunt.
Holjencin’s two coyotes, both females, weighed 20 and 28.8 pounds, respectively.
Holjencin harvested both coyotes on public lands in the Driftwood area just before dark around 7:15-7:30 p.m. He was shooting a 6.5-Creedmoor rifle that weekend.
Holjencin finished the hunt with a harvest of four coyotes, which is good for this time of year.
Hunters are reminded that Rolfe Beagle Club will host coyote and fox hunt or trap events over two weekends in February of 2023.