Kevin R. Corle, 53, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born February 20, 1968 in Clarion, he was the son of William E. and Bessie “Jean” (Switzer) Corle.
He graduated from Union High School in 1986 and was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area.
Mr. Corle worked as a press operator at Charles Machine for 13 years.
He was a member of Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Mr. Corle loved to fish and enjoyed spending time with Barb at his retirement home in Erie. He also especially loved to spend time with his granddaughter Matilda Jane.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Barbara J. (Runyan) Corle, whom he married on May 15, 1993; son, Richard E. Corle and wife, Noreen, of Knox; granddaughter, Madison “Matilda Jane” Merryman; brothers, Rick E. Corle and wife, Debbie, of Rimersburg and William H. Corle, of Knox; sister, Bonnie L. Painter, of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William A. Corle.
At Kevin’s request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of Rimersburg.
