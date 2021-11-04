FOXBURG — After splitting their regular-season matchups Redbank Valley and looking to avenge last year’s finals loss, the Keystone Lady Panthers volleyball team got its long-awaited title.
For the first time since 1992, Keystone copped a D9 title by sweeping the Lady Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14, in the Class AA final Tuesday night at A-C Valley High School.
The Lady Panthers lost a five-setter at Redbank Valley on Sept. 7, then won a four-setter at home on Sept. 27. The third matchup wasn’t all that competitive as Keystone’s balance attack kept the Lady Bulldogs off-balance all night.
Leah Exley led the attack at the net with 12 kills to go along with five digs. Sydney Bell finished with six kills, six service aces, three blocks and two digs while Jozee Weaver had six digs, five kills and three aces. Natalie Bowser had four blocks, one kill and six assists.
Redbank Valley, which finished 10-7, got five kills, two blocks and nine digs from Alivia Huffman. Izzy Bond and Makayla Monrean finished with three and two kills apiece while Lilly Shaffer had nine assists and Caylen Rearick turned in 20 digs.
The Lady Panthers (17-4) head to the state playoffs, taking on the District 5 champion — Bedford or Chestnut Ridge — next Tuesday at a D5 site and time to be announced.