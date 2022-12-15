Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wintry mix expected. Snow and sleet accumulations of anywhere from 2 to 8 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. The heavier snow accumulations exceeding 4 inches will occur to the North of Route 22. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gradient of snow accumulation will increase from south to north across the warning area with maximum snowfall near Interstate 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&