KNOXDALE — Plans are being finalized for the 51st annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming, to be held this weekend at the Firemen’s Park in Knoxdale.
The homecoming festivities will begin with an all-paper super bingo at 6 p.m. Friday. Bingo games are to be held at the park.
At intermission during the bingo games a ceremony will be held to crown the princess, junior queen and queen who will reign over this year’s activities. Each girl will receive a crown, sash and $100 cash prizes.
The annual community parade will step off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Knoxdale, with prizes to be awarded. The day’s events will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast (served until 10 a.m.) and the first game of the soft ball tournament.
Other activities planned for Saturday include games for the youngsters, story time by Knoxdale Little Library and the annual gun bash. If enough people (at least 15) are registered, a concealed carry seminar will be held at 1 p.m. The day’s events will close with fireworks by Pyro Extreme, beginning around 9 p.m., followed by music and dancing in the park.
Story time will be held in a blue tent across from the ball players. There will be special treats, free books and reading buddies for the first 50 kids. There will also be a table for readers to check out free books.
Following Sunday breakfast a community church service, hosted by Center Hill Community Church, will begin at 10 a.m.
The soft ball tournament will resume at 11 a.m., with the annual chicken dinner at noon. Registration for the 27th annual demolition derby, which begins at 2:30, will open at noon. A corn hole competition will begin at 7 p.m.
Monday’s activities will include the homemade breakfast and soft ball tournament at 8 a.m., kids games from 10 to 12 on the midway and a tie dye craft for kids at 11 a.m. The cost for the tie dye craft is $2.
Winners of the basket raffle and other prizes will begin at 2 p.m. Monday. Tickets will be available throughout the weekend. The kitchen will also be open throughout the weekend.