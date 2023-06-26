I think that the world may have been hit with an ancient Asian whammy in the recent past. “May you live in interesting times,” is suspiciously apt.
The more interesting stuff seems to happen during the weekend. For example, there was the Great April Fool’s Day Blow windstorm a few months ago which happened on a Saturday. Recent events have not been quite so benign, shall we say.
We shall.
We try to keep things local here at The L-V, but there are some things that just make you say, “Huh. How about that?”
A case in point was that mercenary mutiny in Russia. If I looked a little sleepy and dazed on Saturday, that’s why. I was up most of the night saying, “What in tarnation was that supposed to be anyway?”
It all happened several thousand miles and six time zones away. That was part of the fascination, and you never interrupt an adversary while he’s making a mistake, you know.
Most of the media coverage revolved around what this meant for Putin and how long it would be until Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group’s leader, accidentally falls out a window.
I wasn’t quite in the mood for getting out the popcorn popper. Still, I kept thinking of an old episode from the original Star Trek series, “A Piece of the Action.”
The main plot involved a society based on 1930s gangster culture, which is pretty much what happened in reality in Russia this past weekend.
“Krako whacks Oxmyx. Oxmyx whacks Carmine. It’s how we do business here.”
I don’t know if substituting the mafia for the likes of Joseph Stalin and Felix Dzerzhinsky is any way to run a country, but that’s how things look in Russia right now. I foresee a period of chaos and warlords in a few years.
And I can’t gloat about it. Along the way, I met some Russian expatriates who were fine people. Their homeland, the Rodina as they call it, deserves better than being run by thugs.
Which goes far in explaining my reaction to January 6 a couple of years ago. ‘Nuff said on that score.
“Oh, it couldn’t happen here.”
Bad stuff happens to good people everywhere. The weekend before the Russian shenanigans, a troubled man shot up a state police barracks in Juniata County before critically injuring one trooper and killing another. It did not end well for the shooter.
Mifflintown, the county seat, has a population of about 1,000. Most of the county is quite rural, dotted here and there with the prettiest little towns and villages you can imagine. It used to be a place where nothing really bad could happen, but it did.
Closer to home, I read a news item from Venango County this morning right before I sat down to rewrite this column. Some hooligan got out of his vehicle and assaulted a member of the fire police who was directing traffic around an accident scene. So much for my previous good mood, and here we are.
So, now I’m adding volunteer fire police to the list of public servants that I pray for regularly.
I often think of the folks who show up to clean up other people’s messes, be they EMTs, town cops, state troopers or magistrates. Most of us read about other folks’ troubles, but it’s all secondhand. We get to sit on the sidelines as Monday morning quarterbacks.
Amid all the craziness going on in the world in general, there are people who run toward danger when the rest of us try to get out of its way.
State troopers from several barracks did just that in Juniata County. The shooter was using .458 ammo, normally employed in hunting big game animals. There’s no way that the troopers’ body armory would have stopped a round of that.
Still, they placed themselves between the shooter and several people standing outside a sweet little country restaurant. Fortunately, bad didn’t go to worse.
Those are the people you want in your tribe, not opportunistic Russian thugs.
I’ll bet that there are Russian law enforcement professionals who have much in common with our own police officers and troopers. I will also bet that they invented some unique cuss words to describe the weekend’s miscreants.
Things are nuts all over the world. We may be critical of how things are going here in the States, but we are so lucky. Krako and Oxmyx were fictional characters, thank goodness.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]