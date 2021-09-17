STRATTANVILLE — Sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug turned in an efficient performance, leading the Brookville Raiders to a 40-14 rout of Central Clarion at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex Friday night, spoiling C-L’s Homecoming festivities.
Krug ran just one offensive series in the second half, his third touchdown pass of the game finishing off the Raiders’ scoring for the night on a 62-yard strike to Brayden Kunselman. It was his second TD connection with the junior wideout, including a 40-yarder in the first half.
Krug completed 17 of 21 passes for 246 yards, his other TD going to Noah Peterson covering 52 yards in the first half. He also used his legs in the first half, rushing for 43 yards on five carries.
The Raiders, who improved to 4-0, led 33-0 going into the late minutes of the first half before Central Clarion found the end zone on the last play of the half. Along with Krug’s TD passes to Kunselman and Peterson in the first half were TD runs of 2 yards by Tate Lindermuth and 30 yards by Jackson Zimmerman on fourth-and-2 to put the Raiders up 19-0 with 3:46 left in the second quarter.
Zimmerman’s 30-yarder culminated a drive that included an injury to Central Clarion senior lineman Cole Wrhen, who was taken off the field on a stretcher. His helmet was knocked off on a running play and was apparently kneed in the head as the play finished. He put a thumbs-up sign to the crowd as they wheeled him off.
No update on his status was available at press time.
Zimmerman’s TD started a stretch that saw three touchdowns with under two minutes left before halftime. On a rare fourth-and-41 play — the Wildcats were whistled for a 10-yard illegal block play and 24-yard holding infraction — from Wildcats’ 10, freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson had his screen pass picked off by Raiders senior lineman Hunter Smith who returned it just four yards for the touchdown.
A Wildcats three-and-out possession gave the Raiders back the ball near midfield and two plays later, Krug nailed Peterson with their 52-yarder to make it 33-0 with 41 seconds left before halftime.
But the Wildcats found the end zone. Two plays after Ferguson found Christian Simko down the middle for a 57-yard pickup, Ferguson hit Simko again in the corner of the end zone as time ran out in the half to make it 33-7.
After forcing a Wildcats punt on the first possession of the second half, the Raiders finished up their lineup with the first string as Krug, one play after falling on a bad center snap for a 20-yard loss, hit Kunselman for their 62-yarder on second-and-30 to make it 40-7 at the 6:53 mark of the third quarter.
Central Clarion’s other touchdown came with 5:50 left in the fourth as Ferguson threw a 34-yard TD pass to Ashton Rex on fourth-and-11 to set the final.
The Raiders outgained the Wildcats, 362-210. Zimmerman ran for 43 yards on five carries. Kunselman’s lone catches were the two TDs for 102 yards. He also picked off his fifth pass of the season, leading to his first TD four plays later in the first quarter.
Truman Sharp caught six balls for 46 yards and Peterson finished with 61 yards on four catches.
Ferguson completed 11 of 25 passes for 160 yards with his two TDs along with two interceptions. Running back Breckin Rex left the game with an injury in the first half and finished with 22 yards on 10 carries.
Simko caught six passes for 112 yards. Ashton Rex grabbed three passes for 37 yards.
Both teams play next Friday, the Raiders hosting unbeaten Karns City and the Wildcats (0-3) visiting St. Marys.