Kyelar Edward Kennemuth, son of Cade Joseph Kennemuth and Brianna Joyce King, passed away early Saturday morning, February 5, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Survivors include his sister Aleeah and brother Kasen of Hawthorn; his maternal grandparents, Kelie and Tony Struble of Hawthorn; paternal grandparents, Mike and Jill Kennemuth of Mayport and Mary and Jeff Neiswonger of Fairmount City; great-grandmothers, Evelyn Kennemuth and Donna Smith; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Malcolm King, and an uncle, Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Vandervort Cemetery in Summerville, Jefferson County.
