Kyle M. Adams of Fox Chapel, passed away, on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Mr. Adams began his career in the Redbank Valley School District.
He continued as an educator in the Fox Chapel School District at Fairview Elementary before retiring in 2020.
Of his many wonderful traits, Kyle will be most remembered for his keen eye to make anything sparkle on a bad day.
Survivors include his devoted husband, Paul R. Becker; his parents, Barbara and Larry Adams; siblings, Kevin Adams and Shawn Internicola; niece, Jessica (Blair) Dunckel; nephews, Chris (Emily) Kosty and Nate (Jen) Adams; great-nieces and nephews, AnnaBella Dunckel, Kora and Sienna Kosty, Camden and Easton Adams.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd. in Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kyle's name to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208 or online at www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
