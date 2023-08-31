Fun days filled with wholesome activities for the entire family are being planned for Labor Day events in the Brookville area.
Knox Township
The 52nd annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will kick off Friday evening with a super bingo at the firehall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 6.
During intermission, this year’s Homecoming royalty will be announced. Tricia Rittenhouse said this year’s court will include a queen, junior queen, princess, junior princess and mini princess. “We have quite a few registrations,” she said. The queen and her court will ride in the Homecoming parade Saturday morning and participate in other events during the weekend.
“We are jam packed full of everything for the entire weekend,” she sad.
At least 11 teams will be competing in the softball tournament and more than 30 gift baskets along with numerous side gifts including a seven cubic foot Frigidaire freezer will be offered. Winners will be announced Monday afternoon.
Rittenhouse said “the ice cream truck will be here again for the weekend, and we will also have a DJ (Where It’s At) during the corn hole tournament Sunday evening.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday breakfast will be available, with the soft ball tournament getting underway at 8 a.m. The community parade will begin at 11 a.m., followed by kids games on the midway at the park. Other activities include a CPR demonstration, face painting with free books and a snack by the Knox Dale Free Little Library, followed by the 20th annual gun bash at 6 p.m. The day’s activities will close with fireworks by Pyro Extreme around 9 p.m.
Sunday’s activities will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by a community church service hosted by the Knox Dale Global Methodist Church. The soft ball tournament will resume at 11 a.m. and the annual chicken BBQ will be served at noon. The 28th annual demolition derby will begin at 2:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the corn hole tournament will get underway.
Monday’s activities will include the softball tournament finals at 8 a.m., with a the-dye craft (cost is $2) at 11 a.m. “Adults and children really get into that,” she said.
The kitchen will be open throughout the weekend and tickets will also be available for the Chinese auction. For more information call Tricia at 814-715-6310.
“This will be a fun-filled weekend with lots of activities for the entire family,” Rittenhouse said. “We hope to see lots of people there.”
The Homecoming weekend is the annual fund raiser for the Knox Tow2nship Volunteer Fire Department.
Summerville
A parade, car show and concerts are part of the activities planned for the Labor Day celebration in Summerville.
The Labor Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 4, at the community garden off Route 28 and continue to the Fireman’s Park.
At 11 a.m. Mike & Mike’s Cruise In will be held at the park. Sponsored by Mike’s Truck Electric and Mike Himes, the show will continue until 3 p.m., with judging at 2 p.m. Participants are invited to take “anything with wheels” — trucks, cars, tractors, jeeps, motorcycles, side by sides and bicycles. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Summerville Public Library.
Throughout the day everyone will be able to enjoy a chicken barbecue which will begin at 11 a.m., activities including a foam machine for the kids and games for adults, Chinese auctions and entertainment.
Monday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m. Gospel singer Jonathan White will be performing in the park. Also providing music during the day will be DJ Second Strike.
Fairgrounds
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will present the 17th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The show will feature more than 100 tables of exhibitors and vendors from across the state.
The events of the day will include a food concession, special fundraisers, children’s activities, primitive games, flint-knapping demonstrations and the popular atlatl throw.
For table reservations or additional information, call the History Center at 814-849-0077.