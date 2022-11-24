The Steelers have fixed one major problem on defense, but now they have another major issue on their hands.
The Steelers worked hard during the offseason to address their shoddy run defense after they finished last in the league last season against the run. Heading into Monday night’s game against the Colts, they’re seventh, giving up 40 fewer rushing yards per game.
Now defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has the task of fixing his ailing pass defense, which after giving up 355 yards passing to Joe Burrow and the Bengals, tumbled to the bottom of the league in the pass defense rankings.
The Steelers are giving up 272 passing yards per game, and seven receivers have had 100 yards or more against them this season. The latest to do it was Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who had nine catches for 148 yards in the 37-30 victory against the Steelers on Sunday.
“We just didn’t do a good job of defending,” Austin said Thursday afternoon following practice. “We can dress it up however we want. We just didn’t do [well] enough.”
It’s been a challenging season for the secondary. It has been besieged by injuries, with every cornerback missing at least one game. Ahkello Witherspoon, who earned a starting job out of training camp, has missed five of the past six games with a hamstring injury.
But every team in the NFL has to deal with injuries. For Austin, the frustrating thing about watching his defensive backs play is many times they’re in position to make plays, but they fail to make them. It’s been a theme all season.
“There have been a lot of balls that go down as 50-50, and we’re losing the majority of those,” Austin said. “It’s going to take work between the staff and players. When we get in position on those 50-50 balls, we have to win them. We can’t lose as many as we’re losing. That’s the reason we’re giving up so many 20-plus passes all year. If we want to give ourselves an opportunity to win, we have to get those big plays off our tape.”
The Steelers were hemorrhaging big plays against the Bengals. Seven Bengals had receptions of 20 yards or more.
The Steelers haven’t been able to prevent big plays all season. The Eagles had three touchdown passes of 29 yards or more when they beat the Steelers, 35-13. The Bills had touchdown passes of 98 and 62 yards against the Steelers in their 38-3 win last month.
There are no simple answers for the Steelers. It is looking as if Witherspoon will miss yet another game. When the Steelers were healthier, Cam Sutton could move into the slot in certain sub-packages, but the coaches have shelved that idea with Witherspoon out.
“You have to continue to put yourself in position to make those plays in practice,” Austin said. “You do the best you can in practice. If we start winning a few of these, then you’ll win them [in games]. It’s a confidence game sometimes.”
The Colts don’t have an explosive passing offense, but the new-and-improved run defense should get a stiff test against running back Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts have a renewed commitment to the running game since Jeff Saturday took over as head coach. Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing last season, has 231 yards on 44 carries in the past two games.
The Steelers have not faced Taylor since he entered the league, but cornerback Levi Wallace did when he played for the Bills.
“I’ve played him a few times already,” Wallace said. “He’s a great running back. He has incredible speed when he gets to the second level. He has really good balance, too. He’s definitely a tough player to go against.”
Injury update
Center Mason Cole (foot), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi had a veteran’s day off.