DuBOIS — The Clearfield Lady Bison tennis team beat DuBois 4-3 Monday afternoon.
“The whole meet came down to the No. 1 doubles,” DuBois coach Joshua Reed said. “Grace (Askey) and Cassie (Lanzoni) dropped a set lead of 7-4 to 8-8 — which forced a tiebreak.”
The duo started the tiebreak at 3-0 before falling 7-3 to Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin and Peyton Reese.
For singles, Kerlin defeated Askey 6-2, 7-5 and Reese beat Lanzoni 6-3, 6-4.
Clearfield’s Lauren Kitchen made it three singles wins for the Lady Bison with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jessica Hnat before DuBois’ Laken Lashinsky picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kate Olson.
DuBois took the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches, with Hnat and Lashinsky beating Kitchen and Olson 8-5 and Maddy Brantley and Kara Miller beating Sarah Catherman and Chloe Rowles 8-1.
DuBois falls to 3-8 on the year and hosts Johnsonburg today.
CLEARFIELD 4,
DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Grace Askey, 6-2, 7-5.
2. Peyton Reese (C) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Lauryn Kitchen (C) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-1, 6-3.
4. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Kate Olson, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kerlin/Reese (C) def. Askey/Lanzoni, 9-8 (7-3).
2. Hnat/Lashinsky (D) def. Kitchen/Olson 8-5.
3. Maddy Brantley/Kara Miller (D) def. Sarah Catherman/Chloe Rowles, 8-1.
Altoona 5,
St. Marys 0
ALTOONA — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team fell to Altoona 5-0 on Monday.
Each team played three singles and two doubles matchups.
Morgan Stevens beat Davan Lion 6-2, 6-1 and Emma Skelley defeated Emma Gavazzi 6-2, 6-3. For the third singles matchup, Sophia Caputo took down Rachel Fleming 6-3, 6-4.
For doubles, Stevie Jones and Mercedes Thompson beat Mya Klaiber and Maddy Wittman 6-2, 6-2 and Elly Eisel and Leah Khnele beat June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel 6-0, 6-3.
St. Marys will look to rebound today as they travel to Brockway.
ALTOONA 5,
ST. MARYS 0
Singles
1. Morgan Stevens (A) def. Davan Lion, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Emma Skelley (A) def. Emma Gavazzi, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Sophia Caputo (A) def. Rachel Fleming, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Stevie Jones/Mercedes Thompson (A) def. Mya Klaiber/Maddy Wittman, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Elly Eisel/Leah Khnele (A) def. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel, 6-0, 6-3.Lady Bison edge DuBois