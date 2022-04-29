BROOKVILLE — Both teams left Blake Field at Northside Park with something to build on.
For the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team, its 6-5 win over Brookville stopped a three-game losing streak of three lopsided decisions. The Lady Bulldogs (3-7) had lost games to Clarion, Forest Area and Clarion-Limestone by a combined margin of 43-3.
The Lady Raiders (0-8), still looking for their first win, got the tying run to third base in the bottom of the sixth but wound up losing in their second seven-inning game of the year.
Redbank Valley led 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Lady Raiders scored three times. Then with two outs Lexey Mays tripled, but Lady Bulldogs starter Mackenzie Foringer struck out Natasha Rush to end the threat.
Then in the seventh, Foringer retired the side for a much-needed win. She wound up giving up seven hits, striking out five.
“We had a rough week with the three games not going well,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Lee Miller said. “We knew it was going to be a work in progress. It’s coming. We played a lot of small ball tonight and that saved us. If we wouldn’t have started bunting, I’m not sure we would’ve won that game. We struggled with Brookville’s pitching and the speed had us out in front of it.”
Leigh Ann Hetrick was 3-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in while Samantha Evans doubled and Josie Neiswonger tripled.
The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the third inning as singles by Hetrick and Paytin Polka. They made it 4-0 in the fifth when Foringer scored on an Abby Young groundout.
Brookville cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth on Mays’ two-run single.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed it back to 6-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth. Neiswonger tripled in Nevada Boyer who led off with a single, then scored on Taylor Ripple’s single.
But the Lady Raiders made it interesting with a sixth-inning rally. Tory McKinney singled for the second time in the game, Jordan Daisley doubled and Kerstyn Davie singled both of them in. Davie moved to third on two steals before scoring on Aubre Eble’s groundout.
A second out on a Delany Barr flyout was followed by Mays’ triple, but Mays was stranded.
“The start of our schedule this year was really, really rough for a very young team and this game today showed that they can compete with teams that are the same age,” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said. “It wasn’t a mark in the win column, but for their physche, that was a win for them. I was very proud of them today.”
Brookville visits Punxsutawney Monday for a 7 p.m. game while Redbank Valley hosts A-C Valley Tuesday.