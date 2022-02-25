BROOKVILLE — Keep playing defense and forcing turnovers and good things usually happen.
In a playoff matchup, that’s all that really matters.
Friday night at Brookville Area High School, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs punched their berth in the District 9 Class 3A finals sometime next weekend with a 49-39 win over Karns City.
The Lady Bulldogs were supposed to have known who their foe would be after the game, but the planned doubleheader with Punxsutawney and Moniteau in the first game was scratched due to Moniteau not having school Friday. Thus, that game is now at DuBois Area High School Monday at 7.
Redbank Valley, knocked out in last year’s semifinal by Moniteau, will play for a title for the first time since 2020’s Class 2A title run that saw the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone for their first championship since 1998.
“We’re very excited,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “We had two goals coming into the season, the KSAC championship and getting to the District 9 Class 3A championship game. We put ourselves in position to play in that game.”
The Lady Bulldogs (22-4) had already beaten Karns City twice this year — 52-45 at home in December and 53-27 at Karns City on Feb. 9 — but the “beat a time three times in a season” jinks never really solidified as they took a 6-5 lead midway through the first quarter and never gave it up, although the score was 13-13 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Redbank Valley’s defense set the tone, forcing 27 Karns City turnovers and 32.5 percent shooting (13-for-40). The Lady Gremlins were stubborn, holding Redbank Valley to a below-average shooting night (33 percent, 15-45), but Edmonds’ team wasn’t going to be denied, especially defensively.
“Sometimes we don’t talk about those players, Brooklyn (Edmonds), Claire (Clouse) and Mylee (Harmon) even pressuring the ball up top, Ryleigh (Smathers) too, those girls when they round around up top and that enables us to stay in our 2-3 (zone) and protect Alivia (Huffman) and Madison (Foringer) a little bit,” Edmonds said.
Huffman, continuing where she left off in last Saturday’s KSAC Championship win against North Clarion when she went for 21 points and 13 rebounds, added another double-double effort with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 9-of-13 from the foul line.
“We thought we had a mismatch inside with Alivia, so we worked the last couple days trying to feed her the ball and she took advantage of it and had a nice game,” Edmonds said. “Now that we have Mylee controlling the offense a little bit, that enables us to put Alivia down inside.”
Huffman was whistled for a technical foul after getting tangled up with a Karns City player in the first quarter, then picked up her third personal with the Lady Bulldogs up 25-16 at the 1:32 mark of the second quarter. Foul trouble didn’t dog her the rest of the night.
Harmon finished with 10 points, eight coming in the second half, while Madison Foringer had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Redbank Valley led 25-20 at halftime, scored 57 seconds into the third quarter on a Foringer basket and then went scoreless for the next 5 1/2 minutes. But so did Karns City, which ended its drought on a Rossi McMillen 3-pointer at the 1:24 mark to cut it to 34-23.
The Lady Bulldogs led by double figures most of the game from there, and by as many as 18 in the third quarter. The Lady Gremlins cut it to 45-37 with 29 seconds left, but that’s as close as it got late.
McMillen led the Lady Gremlins (13-10) with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
REDBANK VALLEY 49,
KARNS CITY 39
Score By Quarters
Karns City 11 9 4 15 — 39
Redbank Valley 13 12 15 9 — 49
Karns City –39
Brooke Manuel 2 1-2 5, Rossi McMillen 6 2-7 15, Rosie Carden 1 1-2 3, Abby Callihan 0 0-0 0, Cameryn Booher 2 4-4 10, Emma Dailey 1 0-0 2, Chloe Fritch 0 1-4 1, Julia Andreassi 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Taylor 0 1-3 1, Savanna Prescott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-22 39.
Redbank Valley –49
Caylen Rearick 1 3-5 5, Ryleigh Smathers 0 0-0 0, Claire Clouse 0 0-4 0, Madison Foringer 4 0-1 8, Alivia Huffman 8 9-13 26, Mylee Harmon 2 6-11 10, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Katie Davis 0 0-0 0, Kira Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Isabella Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-33 49.
3-pointers: Karns City 3 (McMillen, Booher 2), Redbank Valley 1 (Huffman).