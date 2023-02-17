CLARION — The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference has its championship round set for Saturday night at Pennwest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The boys go at 6 p.m. with Karns City and Clarion-Limestone squaring off for the third time this year while in the nightcap at 8 p.m., it’ll be defending champion Redbank Valley facing Moniteau also for the third time this season.
Friday night at Tippin Gymnasium, Moniteau won the first game, 45-37, while the Lady Bulldogs blasted Clarion, 58-24.
The win hiked the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 22-1. They’ve won 15 straight games and are already 2-0 against Moniteau with the last win coming Feb. 10 in a 46-31 victory in West Sunbury. The Lady Bulldogs won at home, 36-34, back on Dec. 16.
It was the Lady Bulldogs’ second win against the KSAC-Small runner-up Lady Cats, the first being 54-17 back in Jan. 20.
After a 11-6 lead following the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs stretched their advantage to 30-10 by halftime and 40-17 going into the fourth quarter where they got to the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock once they got it to a 30-point lead.
Mylee Harmon and Quinn White each scored 14 points while Alyssa Bowser and Alivia Huffman scored nine and eight points respectively.
Saturday’s first game at 6 p.m. has Clarion-Limestone playing Karns City for the boys’ championship. Thursday, the Lions rallied for a 56-51 win over Union while Karns City advanced with a 62-49 win over Clarion.
It’ll be the third meeting of the season between the Lions and Gremlins, who split their regular-season games in the KSAC-Large — C-L winning at home 68-55 Dec. 16 and Karns City winning 64-46 at home on Feb. 9.