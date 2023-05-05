NEW BETHLEHEM — Erupting for 13 runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 25-7 rout of Clarion in a five-inning game at the New Bethlehem Little League Field Friday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldogs, the visiting team because of poor field conditions at Clarion for a game originally scheduled for Thursday, led 6-1 going into the top of the fourth.
They sent 17 batters to the plate to open things up.
Seven batters reached by walk, hit by pitch or an error.
Pitcher MacKenzie Foringer doubled in a run, Quinn White singled in a run, Samantha Bowser singled in two runs, Paytin Polka doubled in two runs and Bella Orr tripled in two more runs to make it 19-1.
After Clarion kept things going by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth to escape the 15-Run Rule loss, the Lady Bulldogs plated six more runs in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Bulldogs’ fifth was helped by three more hit batters, four more walks and another Clarion error. White and Bowser singled in runs.
White and Polka each had three hits and four RBIs. Orr and Bowser had two hits apiece.
Foringer pitched five innings to get the win, giving up five hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Now 6-6, the Lady Bulldogs host Keystone Monday.