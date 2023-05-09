DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals got back on the winning track on Tuesday with a 16-1 win in three innings over Keystone.
After Natalie Bowser homered in the top of the first for Keystone, it was all DCC as the Lady Cardinals racked up 15 hits with every player in the starting lineup getting one and six players recording two — including a double by Lydia Morgan, a triple by Melia Mitskavich and a homer by Rose Whipple.
Mitskavich threw all three innings, allowing the lone hit and run while striking out eight.
DuBois Central Catholic (14-2) hosts Brockway today.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 16,
KEYSTONE 1, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Keystone 100 — 1
DCC (12)31 — 16
Keystone—1
Emma Gruber cf 2000, Lydia Sheatz 3b-rf 2000, Karlee Smith 3b 0000, Natalie Bowser p-c 1111, Leah Exlay c-p 0000, Karley Callander ss 1000, Emilee Dixon 1b 1000, Keira Best 2b 1000, Alannah Fulton rf 1000, Cailyn Heilman lf 1000. Totals: 10-1-1-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—16
Kali Franklin ss 2320, Jessy Frank c 1310, Kayley Risser cf 3211, Melia Mitskavich p 2225, Rose Whipple 1b 3223, Marina Hanes rf 3220, Lauren Davidson 2b 3112, Lydia Morgan lf 3122, Lexi Berta dp 2021, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b 0000. Totals: 22-16-15-14.
Errors: Keystone 5, DCC 0. 2B: Morgan. 3B: Mitskavich. HR: Bowser; Whipple.
Pitching
Keystone: Natalie Bowser-2/3 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Leah Exlay-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Bowser.
In other softball action,
Forest Area 14,
Brockway 0,
5 innings
TIONESTA — The Brockway Lady Rovers softball team fell to Forest Area, 14-0, in five innings on Tuesday.
Brockway (2-11) had one hit on the afternoon by Kalina Powell as Forest put up nine runs in the second inning.
The Lady Rovers are back in action today at DuBois Central Catholic.
FOREST AREA 14,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
B’way 000 00 — 0
Forest 291 2x — 14
Brockway—0
Amanda Decker ss 2000, Rheanna Spinda rf 2000, Meeca Smith c 1000, Stephanie Stage lf 2000, Taylor Rhed 1b 2000, Josie Orinko cf 2000, Cheyanne Roush pr 0000, Kassi Tucker p 1000, Mya Fremer dp 1000, Mallory Smith 3b 1000, Kaitlin Knox ph 1000, Kalina Powell 2b 1010. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Forest Area—14
Izzy Flick p 2321, Akeela Greenawalt 3b 2113, Madison McFarland ss 4212, Faith Dietrich 1b 2223, Anna Stitt lf 3000, Brooke Felleti c 2201, Ava Best 2b 1111, Alexis Oswald 2b 1100, Alexa Carll rf 3011, Brenna Thompson cf 1200. Totals: 21-14-8-12.
Errors: B’way 2, Forest 0. LOB: B’way 2, Forest 10. HR: Dietrich.
Pitching
Brockway: Kassi Tucker-4 IP, 8 H, 14 R, 6 ER, 12 BB, 1 SO.
Forest Area: Izzy Flick-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Flick. Losing pitcher: Tucker.