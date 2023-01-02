PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team took home the Punxsutawney Holiday Tournament crown in convincing fashion on Friday evening, taking down Marion Center, 67-37.
Punxsy used a 28-10 first quarter and a 42-21 halftime lead on the way to the Lady Chucks taking the holiday tourney title and notching a 10-0 record on the season.
Lady Chuck Chloe Presloid led the team with 23 points, including six three-pointers. Fellow Punxsy teammates Avary Powell had 14 points while Samantha Griebel had 13 points.
Punxsy will get a bit of a break as they are back in action on Jan. 11 as they host Elk County Catholic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 67,
MARION CENTER 37
Score by Quarters
MC 12 9 10 6 — 37
Punxsy 28 14 18 7 — 67
Marion Center—37
Lydia Miller 4 4-6 13, Kaelee Elkin 4 4-5 12, Mya Lipsie 2 0-0 4, Natalie Black 2 1-4 3, Kenadee Elkin 1 0-0 3, Cheyenne Silvis 0 0-0 0, Anna Wilson 0 0-0 0, Brynnley Haggerty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-15 37.
Punxsutawney—67
Chloe Presloid 8 1-2 23, Danielle Griebel 2 0-1 4, Olivia Burkett 2 2-2 6, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 3, Avary Powell 6 2-3 14, Emily Dobbins 1 0-0 2, Samantha Griebel 4 2-2 13, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 7-10 67.
Three-pointers: MC 2 (Miller, Ke. Elkin), Punxsy 10 (Presloid 6, S. Griebel 3, McMahan).