ST. MARYS — Last season, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team finished its season with a 17-7 record, as they made it to the District 9 Class A semifinals before falling to Otto-Eldred.
That squad was relatively young, with then freshman Sydney Alexander leading the way with 10.4 points and six rebounds per game. Alexander earned Second Team honors for the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star team.
And with only Brooke Bauer and Julia Aikens lost to graduation from that team, the young core returns, as does head coach Ken Pistner, who enters his 19th season at the helm.
This year’s squad of 15 consists of just one senior in Abby Hasselman and two juniors in Gabby Weisner and Maddison Marzullo. The rest of the roster consists of nine sophomores and two freshmen.
Pistner said practices have gone well leading up to the start of this season.
“They have been very competitive,” Pistner said.
The Lady Crusaders have five returning letterwinners that include Alexander and sophomore Tori Newton — who led the team in rebounding last season (8 per game) and was second in scoring with 189 points.
The other three returning letterwinners include the lone senior in Hasselman, as well as sophomore Lucy Klawuhn and junior Gabby Weisner.
Pistner said they also have a “strong group of underclassmen” in sophomores Sami Straub, Emily Mourer and Raegan Bauer, as well as juniors Weisner and Marzullo.
Last season saw the Lady Crusaders end its season with a D-9 Class A semifinals loss to Otto-Eldred in a low-scoring 35-22 final, which was the third matchup against the Lady Terrors on the year. But with young, albeit playoff-experienced crew returning, Pistner said they’ve got high expectations for the season.
“Our goals are to win a district title and make a run in the state playoffs,” Pistner said.
That goal is a lofty one but definitely isn’t unrealistic, as Pistner has led the Lady Crusaders to two D-9 Class A titles previously in 2008-09 and 2009-10 with records of 27-2 and 23-5, respectively. In that time, they’ve also reached the D-9 title game on four occasions as Pistner’s complied an overall record of 370-141.
“We have a good combination of size and speed,” Pistner said, stating that size and speed will be a strength during the season.
Size won’t be an issue at all with Mourer listed at 5’11”, Alexander at 5’10” and the trio of Newton, Marzullo and Bauer at 5’9”.
However, although they’re playoff-tested, Pistner realizes there will still be some growing pains along the way.
“We are a young team who will need to gain experience as the season progresses,” Pistner said.
Pistner’s coaching staff includes Alec Pistner, Maggie Dinsmore and Karly McLaughlin.
Regardless on how they do, Pistner said there’s one thing he looks forward to once they do start the season — getting back to some normalcy after a tough year dealing with all the uncertainties of the 2020-21 season with COVID-19.
Elk County Catholic tips off its season Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to Union.
“We have a team with players who love basketball and are very competitive,” Pistner said. “It is early in the season but we have developed great team chemistry.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Hasselman. Juniors: Gabby Weisner, Madison Marzullo, Caitlyn Volmer. Sophomores: Lucy Klawuhn, Sydney Alexander, Tori Newton, Emily Mourer, Sami Straub, Raegan Bauer, Gracee Breindel, Kiri Emmert, Sarah Hasselman. Freshmen: Mia Pistner, Alexa Chamberlin.