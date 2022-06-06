MEADVILLE — Saegertown scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 6-0 win over Elk County Catholic in the PIAA Class 1A First Round at Allegheny College.
The Lady Panthers scored three runs on an infield single and an error to go up 3-0, before getting a fourth on an RBI single extending it to 4-0.
The Crusaders got a leadoff double from Emily Mourer in the top of the second inning, while Ellie Baron drew a two-out walk.
But Saegertown's Mikaila Obenrader struck out the next batter looking to end the threat. She finished the game with 15 strikeouts.
The Lady Panthers added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning, scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout to go up 6-0.
Obenrader allowed just two walks the rest of the way, giving Saegertown the win.
The Lady Panthers play Union, a 4-3 winner over Shade, on Thursday in the 1A semifinals.
Elk County Catholic finished the season at 16-9.