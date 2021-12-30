ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team took home the title at the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Thursday evening, while the Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys also brought home the title.
The Lady Dutch beat ECC 39-36 to win the title and were led by 14 points from Jayssa Snelick — who was 7-of-9 from the charity stripe and 5-of-6 in the fourth quarter.
Maura Caskey also had eight points while Izzy Catalone chipped in with six.
Sami Straub had 12 points and five steals for the Lady Crusaders and Syd Alexander had eight. Tori Newton also had five points and 11 rebounds.
In the girls’ consolation game, Ridgway defeated Johnsonburg 28-23.
On the boys’ side, Elk County Catholic won by a 35-24 final over Ridgway.
Michael Jacobs led the Crusaders with 11 points as Jordan Wasko had nine and Charlie Briendel had seven.
Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg had a game-high 10 points, while Dan Park had six.
The consolation game saw Johnsonburg win 30-29 over St. Marys. Jake Lobaugh led the Rams with 13 points as Jefferson Freeburg added eight.
Quin Gavazzi led the Dutchmen with eight points off the bench while Tanner Fox had six.
GIRLS
CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. MARYS 39,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 36
Score by Quarters
ECC 5 10 4 17 — 36
St. Marys 9 11 6 13 — 39
Elk County Catholic—36
Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Sami Straub 5 2-2 12, Syd Alexander 3 1-2 8, Tori Newton 2 0-0 5, Emily Mourer 2 1-2 5, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-6 36.
St. Marys—39
Holly Anthony 1 1-2 3, Izzy Catalone 3 0-2 6, Jayssa Snelick 3 7-9 14, Maura Caskey 2 2-2 8, Isabelle Caskey 3 0-0 6, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 1 1-4 3. Totals: 13 11-19 39.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Klawuhn 2, Alexander, Newton), St. Marys 3 (M. Caskey 2, Snelick).
BOYS
CHAMPIONSHIP
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35,
RIDGWAY 24
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 7 4 4 9 — 24
ECC 2 11 14 8 — 35
Ridgway—24
Anthony Allegretto 1 1-2 3, Aaron Sorg 3 2-2 10, Erik Panebianco 0 0-0 0, Dan Park 3 0-0 6, Jack Benninger 2 1-3 5, Will Howard 0 0-0 0, Dylan Gaetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-7 24.
Elk County Catholic—35
Jordan Wasko 2 4-4 9, Luke Jansen 1 2-2 4, Michael Jacobs 4 3-5 11, Adam Straub 2 0-0 4, Charlie Breindel 1 5-7 7, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 14-18 35.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Sorg 2), ECC 1 (Wasko).
CONSOLATION
JOHNSONBURG 30,
ST. MARYS 29
Score by Quarters
J’burg 8 6 5 11 — 30
St. Marys 8 10 4 7 — 29
Johnsonburg—30
Jefferson Freeburg 3 2-2 8, Aaron Myers 1 0-0 2, Jake Lobaugh 4 2-2 13, Luke Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Kole Asti 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Jackson 0 0-2 0, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Jack Elmquist 0 0-0 0, Kenny McKenna 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-6 30.
St. Marys—29
Tanner Fox 3 0-1 6, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Hunter Hetrick 1 1-1 3, Ryan Bille 1 0-0 2, Zack Thorwart 1 0-0 3, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-0 8, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedinski 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-2 29.
Three-pointers: J’burg 4 (Lobaugh 3, Zimmerman), St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi 2, Nedinski, Thorwart).