SAXONBURG — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team ended its season with an 18-7 record as the Lady Dutch fell to Knoch, 65-35, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.
Jayssa Snelick led St. Marys with 15 points on the evening. Senior Isabelle Caskey scored nine points in her final game. Izzy Catalone chipped in with six points while Maura Caskey added five.
It was also the final game for fellow Lady Dutch seniors Holly Anthony and Abigail Erich.
Madilyn Bayer had a game-high 22 points for Knoch while Hattie McGraw had 18.
KNOCH 65,
ST. MARYS 35
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 5 13 10 7 — 35
Knoch 17 19 22 7 — 65
St. Marys—35
Izzy Catalone 2 1-2 6, Jayssa Snelick 5 5-7 15, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Maura Caskey 2 1-2 5, Isabelle Caskey 4 1-2 9, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Alexa Schneider 0 0-0 0, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-13 35.
Knoch—65
CeCe Kosecki 3 0-0 9, Karlee Buterbaugh 1 0-0 2, Hattie McGraw 6 0-0 18, Naturelle Ewing 2 0-0 5, Madilyn Bayer 9 0-2 22, Adah Fuller 0 0-0 0, Lily Hawk 0 0-0 0, Abbey Hawk 0 0-0 0, Paige Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Jessica Burgard 0 0-0 0, Lauren Bowser 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie McGraw 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 0-2 65.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 1 (Catalone), Knoch 15 (H. McGraw 6, Bayer 4, Kosecki 3, Ewing, M. McGraw).