BROOKVILLE — For the St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team, it was just a matter of putting together a complete match and that finally happened Thursday night in its first win of the season at Brookville.
St. Marys turned back Brookville in a three-setter, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22 to improve to 1-4 while the host Lady Raiders fell to 2-4.
It was a big night for junior Rylee Nicklas, who finished with four service aces, four kills and 17 digs. Lindsey Reiter served nine aces and finished with seven kills. Olivia Smith had four kills while Kara Hanslovan turned in 22 digs.
St. Marys held off a late rally by Brookville in the first set, then jumped out to leads of 5-0 and then 21-11 in the second set. Three straight aces served by Reiter led to the quick lead, then Ava Johnston stepped to the line and reeled off four straight aces to get it to 21-11.
Julie Monnoyer had a couple kills while Averi Pangallo and Reggan Olson served aces in the second set. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set, but St. Marys used a 7-0 run to take the lead for good at 17-13.
Brooke Stephens had two kills in the third for the Lady Raiders, getting them back to within 17-16 and then tying it up later at 22-22. Victoria Hill served two points with an ace to get to within 20-19, but it was Nicklas serving two aces to finish a 3-0 match-finishing run after the set was tied at 22-22.
St. Marys heads to Ridgway Monday. Brookville visits Karns City Monday and Redbank Valley Tuesday.