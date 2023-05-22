WEST SUNBURY — Kept off-balance with some off-speed offerings from Moniteau pitcher Emma Covert, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team dropped its District 9 Class 2A playoff opener in a 10-0 shutout loss.
Covert tossed a four-hitter, striking out three and walking two. She had more than enough offense helping her cause with her bat active as well with three hits and two runs batted in.
Moniteau led 8-0 before scoring two runs with no outs in the bottom of the fifth to enact the 10-Run Rule.
While the Lady Warriors (11-9) move on to Wednesday’s semifinals against Cranberry at a site to be determined, Cranberry routed Keystone, 18-2, in four innings.
Brookville’s season ended at 7-11, up from 2-17 last year.
“Both teams played well. They got more breaks than we did, but I looked at it this way. We’re still a young team and I don’t thing we’re going to fold it and die down or hang our hats on us just being here (in the playoffs),” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said. “Next year, we have a goal to win a playoff game. The young team I have, I’ve been proud of what they’ve done all year long.
“I’m proud of where the girls are compared to last year. We built on a two-win season to seven this year and who knows what next year will bring, but I’m very proud of where our girls are.”
Moniteau pounded out nine hits and scored seven runs in the first two innings and made it 8-0 with a run in the bottom of the third. Lily Staab hit a two-run homer the second batter of the bottom of the first inning. Two more hits after that led to Mariska Shunk’s run-scoring groundout to make it 3-0.
In the second, Brianna Rottman singled for the second time — she finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs — to drive in the first run. Then Covert singled in two runs as Moniteau’s first five batters of the inning singled. A fourth run scored on a wild pitch on a strikeout to make it 7-0.
Emily Staab doubled with one out and scored on Rottman’s third single, an infield hit, in the third. Then in the fifth, two batters reached on infield errors before Ashley Huffman doubled in a run and Rottman singled again to end the quick-paced game that took about 75 minutes.
Brookville couldn’t get a runner around to score, stranding runners on second and third in the second after Audrey Eble and Elisabeth Delancey scored. Cadence Suhan reached on Moniteau errors in the first and third innings but was left stranded at second each time.
In the top of the fifth with one out, Suhan drove a Covert pitch that clanged off the left-field foul pole just a few feet below the top of the fence for a double, but she was stranded there again as Covert got the next two batters, including a highlight play where she bare-handed grab of a blooping popup hit by Alyssa Tollini in the circle.
“We just don’t see a lot of off-speed pitches with some of the teams that we play,” said McManigle, comparing Covert to other opposing pitchers. “Give her credit. She was throwing really good off-speed pitches. You can’t take anything away from her whatsoever.”
In the fourth with one out and the bases loaded after a Kerstyn Davie single and walks to Eble and Delancey, Davie tagged and tried to score on Laela Kammerdeiner’s fly ball to right, but Huffman made an accurate throw to catcher Addy Williams who tagged out Davie for an inning-ending double play.
Tollini hung the loss, allowing 14 hits while striking out one and walking none.
MONITEAU 10,
BROOKVILLE 0
5 innings
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 00 — 10
Moniteau 341 02 — 0
No outs when game-ending run scored
Brookville –0
Megan McKinney lf 3000, Cadence Suhan ss 3010, Alyssa Tollini p 3000, Tory McKinney 1b 3000, Jordan Daisley 3b 2000, Kerstyn Davie cf 2010, Audrey Eble c 1010, Gabby West cr 0000, Elisabeth Delancey rf 1010, Laela Kammerdeiner dp 2000, Natasha Rush 2b 0000. Totals: 20-0-4-0.
Moniteau –10
Brianna Rottman lf 4243, Lily Staab 2b 3222, Emma Covert p 3030, Taylor Grace cr 0000, Halle Beatty cr 0000, Autumn Stewart 3b 3010, Mariska Shunk cf 2001, Addy Williams c 3000, Alex Stewart 3100, Emily Staab ss 3320, Ashley Huffman rf 3121. Totals: 28-10-14-9.
Errors: Moniteau 3, Brookville 2. LOB: Brookville 7, Moniteau 6. DP: Moniteau. 2B: Suhan, Aut. Stewart, E. Staab, Huffman. HR: L. Staab. SAC: Shunk. SB: E Staab, Suhan.
Pitching
Brookville: Tollini 4 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB (faced four batters in 5th inning).
Moniteau: Covert 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB,
Winning pitcher: Covert. Losing pitcher: Tollini.