BRADFORD — Posting its first win of the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team split a doubleheader at Bradford Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders opened with a 12-10 win in the first game, then dropped an 18-8 decision to the hosts in the second game.
In the win, the Lady Raiders took advantage of 14 walks from Bradford pitching and jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings despite just just one hit. In the first, Kerstyn Davie had the only run batted in with a bases-loaded walk in a five-run rally. Tori McKinney, Davie and Alyssa Tollini walked with the bases loaded in a three-run second.
In the fifth, the Lady Raiders scored three times to go up 11-6. McKinney singled in Jordan Daisley who doubled and Kyra Beal drove in two more with her single. McKinney doubled and scored on Aubre Eble’s single in the seventh.
Bradford got it to within 11-10 with a four-run bottom of the sixth, but after an insurance run in the top of the seventh, Lady Raiders pitcher Alyssa Tollini sent Bradford down in order in the seventh.
Daisley and McKinney each had two hits and scored three runs with doubles. Davie doubled as well.
Bradford, the visiting team in the second game, put up 11 runs in the second inning, taking advantage of three Lady Raiders errors, and jumped out to a 12-2 lead after two. The Lady Raiders got it to 12-6 after three innings, but didn’t get any closer as the Lady Owls (2-10) scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Cadence Suhan went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs score to lead Brookville. McKinney singled twice and drove in three runs. Tollini started in the circle before being relieved by Natasha Rush in the second inning.
Now 1-13, the Lady Raiders host Brockway Thursday.