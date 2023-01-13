BRADFORD — Setting the tone with an 18-7 lead after the first quarter, the Brookville Lady Raiders notched a 48-42 District 9 League road win at Bradford Friday night.
The Lady Raiders led 24-20 after the first quarter and 37-28 going into the fourth quarter to hold off a Bradford rally that got them to within 43-41 with 55 seconds left in the game.
Eden Wonderling poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Raiders, who also got nine points from Hannah Lundgren and eight from Samantha Whitling.
Most of Bradford’s points came from Alanna Benson’s 18 and Kalie Dixon’s 16 points
The Lady Raiders, who improved to 2-9 overall and 1-2 in the D9 League, visit North Clarion in a non-league game Monday.