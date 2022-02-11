BRADFORD — Getting a big fourth-quarter spark on the road at Bradford, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team pulled away for a 46-35 District 9 League win Friday night.

The Lady Raiders (8-9 overall, 2-5 D9 League) were tied with Bradford (2-17, 0-7) 27-27 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the hosts 19-8.

In the fourth, Kerstyn Davie scored eight of her 11 points.

Alayna Haight scored 13 of her team-high 16 points in the second half. Eden Wonderling scored all eight of her points in the first half.

The Lady Raiders visit DuBois Tuesday.

