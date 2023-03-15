Larry Charles Smith Sr., 87, of Oak Ridge, died suddenly on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his residence.
Born January 20, 1936, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Lottie D. (Yarger) Smith.
He married Ruth Ann “Rooney” (Edwards) Smith on August 2, 1958. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2005.
Larry served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War from August 16, 1954 to August 15, 1957. He then went into the Reserves serving until August 15, 1962.
He worked as an electrical foreman for Sharon Steel. He was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion. He was also a member of the VFW in New Bethlehem, served as president for 26 years and was instrumental in getting the new building built after the flood in 1996.
Survivors include five children, Larry C. Smith Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Oak Ridge, Laurie Sneeringer, Kerri Smith and his wife, Lori, and Julie Toth and her husband, Mark, all of New Bethlehem, and Sharon Truitt and her husband, Greg, of Oak Ridge; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren plus one on the way.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Rupp.
At Larry’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
