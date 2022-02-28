Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home.
Born August 26, 1950 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Velma Byerly Anthony.
He was a graduate of Union High School.
He married the love of his life, Cheryl A. Kaltenbach, on May 22, 1982 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, with the Rev. Joseph Burke officiating. She survives.
Mr. Anthony worked at Crawford Furniture in New Bethlehem until it shut down.
He then worked at Walmart for 10 years until he retired.
Mr. Anthony attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl of 39 years; his son, Joshua P. Anthony of Sligo; his daughter, Stacey A. Burris and her husband, Scott, of Parker; his granddaughter, Adalynn R. Burris, also of Parker; his beloved cat, Princess; his nephew, Alan Catchpole; and his nieces, Amy Bent and Kayla Engel.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda R. Polliard, who passed away on January 17, 2016, and his brother-in-law, Gilbert Polliard.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, with the Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.
Interment will follow in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Larry’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
