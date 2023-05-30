Larry T. Hetrick, 79, of New Bethlehem, died on Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home, of natural causes.
Born December 7, 1943 in Baxter, Jefferson County, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Alta Spare Hetrick.
He attended Summerville High School and was employed at Crawford Furniture until his retirement in 2003.
He married the former Keitha Himes. She preceded him in death.
His pastimes included hunting and being in the outdoors.
Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth (Eileen) Hetrick and Ronald Hetrick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hetrick; and his sisters, Joanne Blair and Shirley Wilkinson.
There will be no services held.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
