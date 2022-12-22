Three separate, but simultaneous deer seasons start after Christmas. Two of them – the late archery season and flintlock season – are held statewide, but run an additional two weeks in Wildlife Management Units 2B, 5C and 5D. The other – the extended firearms antlerless deer season – is held only in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D.
The late archery and flintlock seasons run Dec. 26-Jan. 16 statewide and Dec. 26-Jan. 28 in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D. The extended firearms season runs Dec. 26-Jan.28.
There are slightly different requirements for these seasons.
First, late archery and flintlock hunters may harvest a buck, as well as antlerless deer, so long as they have valid tags for each. A buck harvest tag is included with a general license, so as long as a hunter hasn’t filled the tag in earlier seasons, it can be used to take a buck in the late archery or flintlock seasons.
A flintlock hunter also may use a buck tag to take an antlerless deer. In all other cases, a hunter needs a valid antlerless deer license or Deer Management Assistance Program permit for each antlerless deer they attempt to harvest. The exception applying to flintlock hunters applies only to flintlock hunters, and not those hunting deer in other seasons.
As for the extended firearms season, which is open only for the taking of antlerless deer, hunters need a valid antlerless license or DMAP permit for each deer they attempt to harvest.
While antlerless licenses for most WMUs long have been sold out, some licenses still remain in WMUs 2B and 4A. Likewise, DMAP permits – which are valid only on the properties for which they’re issued – remain available for some properties. Availability can be checked online at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/Harvest/DMAP.
In all cases, deer hunters need their paper harvest tags with them while hunting because a tag must be secured to the ear of a harvested deer before the deer is moved. Hunters who are buying tags they plan to use soon are better off buying them directly from an issuing agent as opposed to buying them online. Licenses purchased online are mailed to the hunter, which means waiting for harvest tags to arrive. And without a valid paper harvest tag, a hunter can’t lawfully hunt for deer.
There also are separate fluorescent orange requirements for the after-Christmas deer seasons. Statewide, archery and flintlock hunters are not required to wear fluorescent orange. Hunters participating in the extended firearms season must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees.
Even when orange isn’t required, the Game Commission highly recommends the use of orange, especially while moving and on public properties.