Hunters still have an opportunity to harvest a deer in two seasons that are currently open.
Pennsylvania’s late archery and flintlock seasons started Dec. 27 and run through Jan. 17.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, flintlock season offers hunters interested in preserving history or those interested in learning a different style of hunting, one last chance to harvest a deer this season.
During the late flintlock deer season, muzzleloader hunters are not required to wear or display fluorescent orange.
More information about seasons and bag limits can be found online at: pgc.pa.gov