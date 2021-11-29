Laura Louella Powell, 98, of Batavia, Ill., passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, surrounded by her family at Seasons Hospice of Naperville, Ill.
Born March 3, 1923, in Dora, she was the daughter of William Ralph and Mary Mae (Reed) Dinger.
She was united in marriage to Preston Powell on June 10, 1940 in a double ring ceremony with Preston’s brother, William Powell and Dorothy (Grouver) Powell, in Winchester, Va.
A resident of Ringgold until February 14, 2013, Laura moved to Heritage Woods Assisted Living in Batavia, Ill. to be near her sons, Ralph and Dennis’ families.
She was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Ladies’ Auxiliary of Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, secretary of the Grandmothers’ Club of Punxsutawney and a member of the Ladies Quilt Club of Dayton.
She also organized the Rola Company retirement party and served as its president until resigning to care for her ailing husband, Preston.
After moving to Batavia, she had several volunteer jobs, walked each day and participated in all activities and travel opportunities offered by Heritage Woods.
She encouraged the closeness of her family, knitting items for everyone upon their request.
Mrs. Powell enjoyed her 98 years of a very productive and spiritual life.
Survivors include her four sons, Sanford “Buss” Eugene Powell of Oil City, Ralph “Sib” (late Judy) Powell of Rolling Meadows, Ill., Dennis Lee (Mickey) Powell, of Plainfield, Ill. and Roger LeRoy (Ginny) Powell of Peoria, Ariz.; her eight grandchildren, Adam (Jenny) Powell, Cindy (Greg) Powell Porcaro, Angie (Mike) Powell Amelse, Todd (Kelly) Powell, Jill (Robbie) Jesk, Lance (Antuanet) Powell, Katelyn Powell and Madeline Powell; her 11 great-grandchildren, Lilly and Connor Powell, Ben and Frank Porcaro, Preston and Elias Amelse, Ella and Olivia Powell, Gianna, Luca, and Leo Jesk; members of her late sister, Edith (Paul) Hauck’s family; Ralph and Nancy Hauck family; Lauren and Tony Hauck family; Patty Hauck; Doug Hauck family; Sharon (Dennis) Schultz family; Debra (Norm) Swiger family; Linda Hauck Taylor family; Don Smith (late Barb Hauck); and the Terry Smith family and Steve Smith family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Preston Powell; an infant brother, Earl F. Dinger; and her sister, Edith (Paul) Hauck.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m.. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Shumaker Funeral Home in Punxsutawney
Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks be worn.
Interment will be at Ringgold Methodist Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Laura’s memory to: Ringgold Cemetery Association c/o William Snyder, 93 Himes Road, Ringgold, PA 15770; Seasons Hospice, 2195 W. Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL. 60563; or Heritage Woods of Batavia c/o Marcy LoDolce or Sara Evans, 1079 E. Wilson St., Batavia, IL 60510.