BROOKVILLE — The Laurel 500 returns to this year’s Brookville Laurel Festival to the delight of many a child.
In 2018, 200 wooden cars and trucks were donated to the Laurel Festival. The cars and trucks were made by Tom Kilkenny, of Florida.
Kilkenny’s toy vehicles had made their way to Brookville when he brought boxes of them to The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown, where his brother-in-law, the late Bishop Rex Slaughter had been pastor.
The cars and trucks are hand made, and have only two brad nails and glue to connect the tops to the bottoms. Dowel rods make up the axles. It takes Kilkenny about an hour to make one of the cars. He has given the cars and trucks anywhere he has seen a need. His only stipulation is that they can never be sold; they must be given away.
This year these wooden cars and trucks will once again be racing down S. Pickering Street during the Laurel Festival’s Family Fun Day. Last year a track was added to the race to hold the vehicles and to keep them all running straight down the hill.
This year’s race will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. Registration begins at 5 p.m.