NEW BETHLEHEM — Three days after capturing the District 9 Class 2A title, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team’s season is over.
Tuesday night’s 49-44 loss at home to WPIAL fifth seed Laurel ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season at 22-5. Laurel (14-11) moves on to the second round on Friday where the Lady Spartans face District 6 runner-up Forest Hills, which advanced with a 72-60 win over Mercyhurst Prep.
For the Lady Bulldogs, the loss hinged on 23 turnovers and 33 percent shooting (18-for-54) from the field.
“We tried to make a run at it, but we just came up short,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “We missed one or two shots here or there and were unable to get our typical six-, seven-point run that we do in the second half.”
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by as many as seven points at 24-17 with five minutes left in the third quarter, but managed to tie it on Caylen Rearick’s 3-pointer at 29-29 25 seconds into the fourth, but never grabbed the lead.
Laurel reeled off a 9-2 run after that to build a 37-31 advantage after Lucia Lombardo’s 3-pointer with 5:28 remaining. The Lady Bulldogs answered back and got to within 38-37 following an Alivia Huffman putback at the four-minute mark.
Claire Clouse’s putback got the Lady Bulldogs to within 40-39 with 2:49 left and right after that a Clouse steal gave her team a chance to take the lead, but it never got a shot off and turned it back over and Laurel held on from there despite a stretch of three free throw misses and a turnover with under a minute to go.
But Lombardo’s steal and layup put the game away at 47-41 with just 15 seconds on the clock.
The Lady Spartans handled Redbank Valley’s extended 3-2 trapping zone thanks to a lot of work from left-handed guard Danielle Pontius who scored 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-8 effort from the foul line. Johnna Hill scored 12 points.
The Lady Bulldogs got 21 points and 14 rebounds from Alivia Huffman, who was 8-for-22 from the floor. Claire Clouse scored 11 points, six in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Madison Foringer had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Laurel held Lady Bulldogs point guard Mylee Harmon to zero points on 0-for-4 shooting, its perimeter man-to-man defense making things uncomfortable all night for the whole team.
“Laurel’s pressure is very good as you saw tonight,” Edmonds said. “Their rebounding never really gave us a chance and I thought they did a good job.”
Laurel led 10-4 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime as neither team shot it well nor handled the ball good either. The Lady Spartans were 5-for-24 from the field with 10 turnovers while Redbank Valley went 5-for-18 with 14 turnovers.
LAUREL 49,
REDBANK VALLEY 44
Score By Quarters
Laurel 10 4 15 20 — 49
Redbank Valley 4 9 13 18 — 44
Laurel –49
Lucia Lombardo 3 0-0 8, Danielle Pontius 6 6-8 19, Tori Atkins 0 0-0 0, Joselyn Fortuna 4 1-3 9, Johnna Hill 2 5-6 9, Georgia Jellyman 0 0-0 0, Maelee Hill 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 13-19 49.
Redbank Valley –44
Caylen Rearick 1 0-0 3, Ryleigh Smathers 0 0-0 0, Claire Clouse 5 0-0 11, Madison Foringer 4 1-2 9, Alivia Huffman 8 4-8 21, Mylee Harmon 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Katie Davis 0 0-0 0, Kira Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-10 44.
3-pointers: Laurel 4 (Lombardo 2, Pontius, Hill), Redbank Valley 3 (Rearick, Clouse, Huffman).