Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Slushy snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. The largest snow amounts will be at the higher elevations and on ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect the latter part of the morning commute and the early part of the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest between 9 AM and 3 PM. Much of the snow may melt as it falls as temperatures will warm slightly through the day. That could cut down eventual snow totals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&