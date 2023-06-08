BROOKVILLE — Nineteen-year-old Tayler Brooke Rafferty, a student at Penn State DuBois, will reign as the 2023 Brookville Laurel Queen. She is the daughter of Beth and Gregg Rafferty of Brookville.
Serving on her court will be Ava Orcutt, daughter of Jill Davis Orcutt and Timothy Orcutt of Corsica, first runner-up; and Jordan Merritts, daughter of Jacqueline Merritts of Punxsutawney and Scott Meritts of Mahaffey, second runner-up.
The new Laurel Queen was also named Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants in the annual Scholarship Pageant, held Saturday night at Brookville Area High School.
Other contestants were Laura Rittenhouse of Punxsutawney and Shannelle Smith of Brookville.
The theme for this year’s scholarship pageant was “Grand Ole Laurel.” Pageant coordinator Sandy Young appeared throughout the evening as country stars Cousin Minnie Pearl and Dolly Parton. The opening number by the contestants was choreographed by 2016 Laurel Queen Ainsley Wolfe, to “Mountain Music” by Alabama.
Queen Tayler is a 2022 graduate of Brookville Area High School. At Penn State she is studying to become an agricultural educator, with plans to start her own business to support local agricultural producers. As an active member of Jefferson County 4-H and the Jefferson County Fair, she chose as her talent presentation to teach the proper way to show a market lamb for judging. She was assisted by John and Brayden Park and their lamb, Xavier.
First runner-up Ava Grace Orcutt will begin her senior year at Lake Ridge Academy in Ohio. After high school she plans to attend medical school to become a psychiatrist. Her talent presentation was “Alto’s Lament” by Marcy Heisler.
Second runner-up Jordan Dawn Merritts is a 2023 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. She plans to attend Mount Aloysius College, where she will study to become a registered nurse. For her talent presentation she sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton John.
Abigail Keth, 2022 Brookville Laurel Queen, spoke briefly about her year as queen, thanking everyone who helped her throughout the year. “I fulfilled one of my childhood dreams” by becoming Laurel Queen, she said. “I wanted to get out into the community and make a difference.” She highlighted several of the community events she organized during the year. Queen Abby also did a tap dance routine, dedicated to the late Randy Becker, who escorted her during the pageant last year.
Following the evening gown presentation, each of the contestants was asked an impromptu question: “If you could be any super hero and have any super power, who and what would you choose, and why?”
Escorting the contestants during the pageant were members of American Legion Post 102. Queen Tayler was escorted by her grandfather, Dick Rafferty, who served in the U. S. Army.
Scholarships were awarded to each of the winners: Miss Congeniality, $500; second runner-up, $750; first runner-up, $1,000; and Laurel queen, $1,500.
During the program, Young highlighted Laurel Festival events which will be held this year from Saturday, June 10 to Saturday, June 18, noting some of the popular events have been changed to different dates during the festival. She announced that Donald Musgrave will be the grand marshal for this year’s parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Presenting flowers and carrying the queen’s crown were JD Gallagher, and Harper and Aubrey Young.