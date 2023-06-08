Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert on Thursday for the Laurel Highlands and Northwest Mountains of Pennsylvania. A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and http://www.aqpartners.state.pa.us.