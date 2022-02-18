BROOKVILLE — Finishing off a five-game, nine-day stretch with some raucous home crowds in some of those matchups, the Brookville Raiders basketball team passed the final test Friday night in front of a packed gymnasium.
And won a District 9 League title.
In a showdown for the league championship, the Raiders grinded out a second-half performance that netted them a hard-fought 44-37 win over DuBois.
The Beavers dealt the Raiders their lone league loss back on Jan. 29 in a down-to-the-wire 30-29 slugfest in DuBois. With the Raiders and then Beavers knocking off Elk County Catholic since then, the winner of the rematch would take the league title. The Raiders’ Holiday Tournament win over the Beavers did not count in the standings.
Early on, the Beavers (16-6 overall, 7-3 D9 League) appeared destined to win their first crown since 2013, but it was the Raiders who outscored the Beavers 31-20, bouncing back from a sluggish first half to get the win.
“It means a lot to me. We haven’t won the league since 2011. It’s rare,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team finished regular season 20-2 and 9-1 in league play. “You don’t have an easy game and I felt last year that it would’ve probably come down to us and DuBois, but I told the guys we didn’t win it two weeks ago, we didn’t win it a month ago, but we won it six months ago when they started playing and made their minds up that we have something we can do and not miss an opportunity.”
The Beavers led 17-10 on Ryan Kovalyak’s basket with 3:44 left in the second quarter. The Raiders, who missed 16 of 21 shots in the half, managed to get it to 17-13 by halftime. To that point, the Beavers were controlling the game.
“Their defense was turned up and dictated what we were doing on offense, pushing us out and we were settling for threes,” Park said. “
Al Pasternak drilled three 3-pointers in the first half to lead the Beavers offense that probably didn’t take advantage of how their defense was controlling the pace and making life miserable for the Raiders.
“i think that we probably needed to make more shots and sometimes it’s making or missing shots and Brookville is a very good defensive team and it’s not easy scoring on them,” Beavers head coach Dave Bennett said. “I think we did have at different parts of the second and third quarter good looks that didn’t go down until the late flurry in the fourth. I don’t think you can have that scoring drought and beat a good team on their court.”
Edging their way back into the lead for the first time since early in the first quarter, the Raiders grabbed a 24-23 lead on Noah Peterson’s steal and layup with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. It was part of a stretch that saw the Beavers score just five points in a span of 7:37 on the game clock.
The Beavers’ final three points of that drought came on Kovalyak’s three-point play to cut it to 39-28 with 2:13 left in the game.
“I thought we had driving lanes and we did a lot better being aggressive with that in the second half,” Park said.
Clayton Cook’s two free throws gave the Raiders their largest lead at 39-24 with 2:42 left before Kovalyak’s three-point play.
The Breavers’ late rally with a pair of threes from Kovalyak helped get them back within seven, but the Raiders hit 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth to hold off any closer charge by DuBois.
Griffin Ruhlman led the Raiders with 13 points, Cook scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Danny Lauer scored eight points.
The Beavers got 13 points from Kovalyak, the lone DuBois player in double figures.
Pasternak’s nine all came in the first half on the three triples while Chooch Husted, who scored 31 points in the Beavers’ win over St. Marys on Monday, finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.
NOTES: Both teams won’t play again until March 4. The Raiders won’t have a D9 foe for a Class 3A title game, so they’ll face Chestnut Ridge at a District 5 site to be announced for a sub-regional title. Both teams will have a state playoff berth. DuBois is awaiting the winner of a District 10 vs. District 8 sub-regional game and regardless of that result will also have a state playoff berth waiting for them. ... The Raiders on the junior varsity game, 46-34, to cap an undefeated season. … The Raiders re-joined the D9 League before the 1998-99 season after 18 seasons in the Clarion County League/KSAC. Prior to that, the Raiders along with the Beavers were part of the original league that began way back in 1920. The previous league title for the Raiders came after a 1965 playoff tiebreaker game after the teams split their regular-season meetings. With a state playoff berth at stake, the Raiders beat the Beavers, 57-51, in overtime. … It’s league title 13.5 for the Raiders counting ties as a half title. Bradford (21.5), Punxsutawney (21) and DuBois (19) have the most with Elk County Catholic owning 14 crowns since joining the league in 1974-75. … No league schedule was played last year, so the Raiders did end a run of ECC titles that stretched for the previous seven years, all but the 2018 title shared with Bradford as outright championships. … The Raiders outrebounded the Beavers, 30-24, and shot 38 percent (15-for-40) from the floor. DuBois shot 36 percent (13-for-36) and were 6-for-19 from the 3-point line. Brookville was 1-for-11.
BROOKVILLE 44,
DuBOIS 37
Score By Quarters
DuBois 6 11 6 14 — 37
Brookville 5 8 14 17 — 44
DuBois –37
Ryan Kovalyak 5 1-1 13, Joey Foradora 1 1-1 3, Chooch Husted 3 2-4 8, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 1-2 1, Al Pasternak 3 0-0- 9, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 5-8 44.
Brookville –44
Ian Pete 0 3-5 3, Hunter Geer 2 1-2 5, Clayton Cook 4 2-2 10, Danny Lauer 3 1-2 8, Griffin Ruhlman 4 5-6 13, Noah Peterson 2 0-2 4, Jack Pete 0 1-2 1, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-21 44.
3-pointers: DuBois 6 (Pasternak 3, Kovalyak 2, Thompson).