LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.
Born January 26, 1962 in Butler, she was the daughter of Carroll W. and Lorilee (Smith) Hooks.
She was a 1979 graduate of Union High School and was employed for over 20 years as a teller with Northwest Savings Bank in Rimersburg.
In 2011, she organized Kessa’s Blessings in honor of her daughter, and as of 2021 they have raised over $100,000 for families in need.
LeAnne enjoyed decorating her home, gardening, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and following her grandchildren’s activities. She treasured her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending her time with them.
Her memory will be cherished by her mother, Lorilee Hooks of Rimersburg; her loving husband, Donald M. Rankin, whom she married on November 11, 1978; her son, Kord Rankin and wife, Kaci, of New Bethlehem; daughters, Kendra Minnick and husband, Clint, of Rimersburg and Karina Libecco and husband, Dustin, of Rimersburg; her grandchildren, Kiley Minnick, Kade Minnick, Bailey Smith, Braylon Beckwith, Briggs Beckwith, Kruz Libecco, Evie Libecco, Karson Rankin and Karley Rankin; and her sisters, Lisa C. Schiebel and Lanette T. Cicciarelli and husband, Lance, all or Rimersburg.
She was preceded in death by her father; daughter, Kessa B. Beckwith, who passed away on April 10, 2013; and her brother, Brett Alan Hooks.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Kessa’s Blessings, P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
For those unable to attend services, or who wish to send an online condolence to the family visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.