Dear Docs: I found a tick on me a few weeks ago. Not sure how long it was there. I think I was able to get it all out. That seems to happen to me all of the time. Over the past few weeks I have been having headaches and feeling weak so I asked my doctor about it. She found a light red rash on my back and, after a few tests, told me I probably got Lyme Disease from one of those ticks. Now I’ve got to take antibiotics for three weeks, and she told me I can’t be in the sun! Does this sound right to you? It feels like my summer is ruined!
- Livid about Lyme in Luthersburg
Dear Livid: It certainly has been a difficult few weeks for you, but let’s start off by saying it could have been much worse. Hopefully the three week course of antibiotics does the job and you’ll be back to your usual activities in no time! Good for you for getting this checked out, because many cases of Lyme are missed; if left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to severe arthritis, and could also damage brain and heart tissue too.
Lyme Disease was named after the town of Lyme, Connecticut. In the 1970s a mysterious illness was affecting people in that area and baffling the doctors. They figured out all the signs and symptoms, but it wasn’t until the early 1980s that scientists realized bacteria, transmitted from deer ticks, were responsible. The deer tick usually gets the infection from small animals, like mice and squirrels. The ticks feed on deer, but usually don’t infect them. The deer transport ticks long distances, and what was once just an East Coast disease has now been reported throughout our country.
You were a great meal for the tick that found you. The tick usually feeds for a day or two before infecting its host. The tick that transmits Lyme is usually very small, about the size of a poppy seed or a freckle and they are easy to miss.
Initially, Lyme can make you feel like you have the flu with symptoms like fever and chills, achiness and fatigue. Some people also develop a red skin rash that starts a few days later, expanding outwards and sometimes with a light area in the center. This rash is rarely itchy or painful, and is very different from the small red bump you get after a regular tick bite.
The second stage of Lyme Disease is probably where you are--a rash in other parts of your body, headaches, arm/leg pain & weakness. Some people have difficulty with memory or concentration, recurring joint pain and swelling, or even Bell’s palsy where the muscles on one side of your face become paralyzed. The eyes can also become involved, from redness, pain, light sensitivity, double vision and even blindness.
The chronic stage can get even worse--with chronic arthritis, brain damage (problems with sleep, memory, mood and trouble speaking) and heart damage (irregular heart beat, inflammation).
With so many different signs and symptoms, you can understand why this disease is tricky to identify. Fortunately, doctors have gotten better at diagnosing this condition since the outbreak in Lyme, Connecticut, and antibiotics can be very effective to treat this infection. Oral antibiotics like doxycycline or amoxicillin can be used to treat Lyme in the outpatient setting. In cases where the brain or nerves are involved, 2-4 weeks of intravenous antibiotics may be needed.
As with any treatment, there are always possible side effects, and doxycycline can cause severe sunburn, diarrhea, vision changes, yeast infections, etc. Careful follow up with your doctor is important to help identify any side effects to treatment.
In some cases doctors may also opt to give a prophylactic dose of antibiotic in the event of Lyme exposure. This can happen if you have had a tick on you that you were fully able to remove, but perhaps were not sure how long it was embedded and not having any symptoms. In this case, a one time dose of antibiotic can sometimes be prescribed to help prevent the development of Lyme.
As with so many things, prevention is really the key when it comes to Lyme disease. Every time you go into the woods, or in a field with tall grass you are at risk, so you must protect your skin. Spray your skin and clothes with plenty of DEET based insect repellent. Ticks love bare skin, so long-sleeved shirts and pants are important. Keep your feet covered if possible (shoes are better than sandals). Light colored clothing is best because it’s easier to find ticks.
Also be sure to protect your pets and keep your patio and playground away from the woods. At the end of the day, once you get inside, carefully search for ticks on you, your children and pets. Taking a shower is a great way to clean off dirt and pollen and also a great time to look for ticks and remove them quickly.
Even though you’ll have made it through the infection and treatment, you’re not immune from getting re-infected with Lyme, so the prevention tips still apply to you!
Dr. Purvi Parekh
Dr. Parag Parekh
Jay Parekh
