NEW BETHLEHEM – The Leatherwood Academy will hold its registration for preschool through fourth grade on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The school is located at 363 Broad Street.
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
