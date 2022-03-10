Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
The legislature should immediately pass the outgoing governor’s proposal to cut the corporate tax from 9.99% to 7.99% starting in 2023. That would move the state outside the top 10 highest CNI states, although it would still leave Pennsylvania at a disadvantage compared to nearby competitors like New York (6.5%) and Virginia (6%).
After that, there are two ideas on the table for lowering the tax further.
Mr. Wolf’s budget proposal includes further cuts of 1% each in 2026 and 2027, bringing the final rate to 5.99%. Republican Senate Leader Ryan Aument of Lancaster County favors a more tailored approach. His bill would bring the rate down to 6.99% through 2024. After that, the rate would continue to lower annually — but only if corporate tax revenues are projected to match or exceed the previous year’s.
The theory is that a lower CNI rate will attract further investment, both from in-state businesses expanding and out-of-state businesses locating here, thereby increasing tax revenues.
Mr. Aument’s approach doesn’t take the theory for granted: It tests the theory. If it works out and a corporate tax cut is revenue neutral, or better, all by itself, then keep cutting. If revenue plateaus, the state can stand pat. That makes a lot of sense.
It’s not a perfect solution, to be sure. Corporate tax revenues fluctuate pretty wildly year to year; they depend on many more variables than the state’s tax regime. A cut could be triggered by some change to the business climate, independent of the tax rate. For that reason, Mr. Aument’s bill should include a provision to increase the CNI rate if revenue projections are missed multiple years in a row. The annual adjustment shouldn’t be a downward ratchet.
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, helmed by former Democratic state legislator Matt Smith, argues vigorously that the 9.99% CNI rate dissuades businesses from investing in southwest Pennsylvania. Despite the region’s advantages in natural resources and education, Mr. Smith says site selection consultants rarely place Pennsylvania in the top 10 or 20 options for their corporate clients.
Lowering the CNI rate is a proposal with low risk and high upside. Corporate taxes make up a relatively small share of general fund revenue — about 15% for the year ending June 2021. That was extraordinarily high, however: It’s usually under 10% and is dwarfed by personal income tax and sales tax proceeds.
If the CNI is really holding the state back, a cut should also lead to increases in other tax revenues, due to increased population and employment.
So let’s test the theory. Pennsylvania has little to lose and much to gain.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette