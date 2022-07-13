The wait is almost over as the 2022 edition of the Clarion County Fair is coming up in just a little more than a week.
You can check out all the details about this year’s fair in our special section included in today’s newspaper. Thank you to all the sponsors who made it possible to add more pages and more color photos for the fair section this year.
And looking ahead to Fair Week, The Leader-Vindicator will once again have a booth at the Clarion County Fair, where you can sign up to win some great prizes. Courtesy of Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, we will once again give away a brand new grill for all your summertime cookouts. We will also have several family four-packs of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium to give away during the week, as well as a one-year subscription to The L-V.
The fair runs July 24-30 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, so be sure to stop by our booth to sign up for your chance to win big at this year’s fair!
* * *
Theres a lot going on in the area over the next several weeks, including the return of live theater at the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest State Park.
The Knox Community Theater will present the comedy “Noodles” July 14-16 at 8 p.m. each evening.
The comedy keeps coming as the Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theater July 21-23 and July 28-30, also with 8 p.m. start times each night.
Tickets to both shows are $15 each, and can be purchased online at sawmill.org.
And looking ahead, the Brookville Community Theater will take to the Sawmill stage for a production of “Alice In Wonderland” Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 11-13. All showtimes are at 8 p.m., with the exception of the Sunday, Aug. 7, show which will be at 2 p.m.
* * *
The Coolspring Power Museum in Jefferson County will host its History Day on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be volunteers throughout the museum buildings and grounds to give presentations on the history of many engines in the museum along with the history of the museum itself. They will explain when and where the engines were built and what they were used for. A brief description will be given on how the engines operate and why each manufacturer made theirs a little different than others. Many engines will be running throughout the day, with a scheduled start-up for the larger engines.
The event also includes the Antique Car, Truck and Tractor Show, which is a fun show with no competition.
The museum gift shop will be open all day, and a food vendor will be on-site for lunch or refreshments.
Admission for the event is $10 and includes presentations and tours. For more information, call (814) 849-6883 or visit www.coolspringpowermuseum.org.
* * *
Fair season arrives in the local area this weekend, as the Jefferson County Fair kicks off its weeklong event on Sunday, July 17.
Admission to the fair is free on Sunday, and $5 on Monday, July 18. For the rest of the week admission is $10.
Events during the week include the garden tractor pull on Sunday, truck pulls on Monday, tractor pulls on Tuesday, a performance by country music star Colt Ford with special guest Dillon Carmichael on Wednesday (additional ticket required), mud bog on Thursday, All American Rodeo on Friday and the Derby Dog Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 23.
Check out the full schedule and all the details at jeffcofair.com.
* * *
Not only do we want to see where you “Take The L-V With You” this summer, but we want to give you a chance to win some prizes as well.
From day trips in the area, to weekend getaways, to full-blown family vacations, we ask readers each year to pack a copy of our newspaper and submit a photo of them with The L-V from a memorable stop along their journey.
Everyone who submits a photo for this year’s vacation photo pages will be entered in a drawing for a four pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
You can send in your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to provide the names of everyone in the pictures, where they are from, and where your travels took you this year.
We’ll be collecting the photos all summer, and will share them in The L-V in late September.