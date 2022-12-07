The Christmas countdown continues as we move ever-closer to the big day later this month.
The holiday season has been evident throughout the area with a wide array of events this past weekend, and even more to come.
Despite a rainy morning, the skies cleared up just in time on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade in New Bethlehem. While not a long parade, this year’s event was very nice with several floats, the high school marching band, Santa Claus and more. A great way to kick off the Christmas season in the Redbank Valley.
The community was then invited inside the beautifully decorated Redbank Valley History Center for the Festival of Trees and Snack with Santa. Children and their families lined up for about an hour to see the Man in Red and to share their Christmas wish lists.
And kudos to the East Brady community which came out in large numbers to fill Veterans Memorial Park later Saturday evening for the town’s Light Up Night. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made their way over there to visit with children, and a program that included music, a veteran’s tribute and more helped kick off the holiday season for many people.
* * *
There’s even more Christmas cheer headed our way this weekend, with several events in the region.
Back at the Redbank Valley History Center, the local area’s first ever TubaChrismas concert will be held this Friday.
Part of a national series of concerts, this free event begins at 7:30 p.m. A lasagna dinner for $10 per person will precede the concert starting at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the historical society.
Visitors can also check out the Festival of Trees and vote for their favorite tree for only a dollar.
* * *
The Sligo Improvement Committee will welcome Santa Claus at a Christmas luncheon this Saturday at the Sligo Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children can enjoy crafts and coloring, games, Christmas tattoos and more. A luncheon featuring a taco and nacho bar will also be held.
The cost is $4 for children ages 3-12, and $7 for adults.
* * *
The Christmas festivities continue in Clarion this weekend as the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will host the Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade along Main Street at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10.
Pop up shops will also be set up inside various Main Street businesses this weekend, giving local crafters and artisans a chance to sell their goods for the holidays. The pop up hours are 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
* * *
Also in Clarion, Santa Claus will be at the Family Farm and Home store at the Clarion Mall from noon to 3 p.m. for photos with children and pets by Adam Myers Photography.
Santa will also be back at the Clarion Mall, in the center court, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Photos with Santa and children will be taken at this time.
* * *
Santa Claus will join Punxsutawney Phil this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney for PJ’s & Pancakes.
Admission is $10 per person and includes pancakes, eggs and more, along with chance to have photos taken with Santa, Phil and the Grinch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased from the Weather Discovery Center, Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center and Laska’s Pizza, or by visiting www.groundhog.org.
* * *
The Historic Holiday Church Tour returns to Brookville this Saturday, Dec. 10, as visitors will have a chance to see seven churches decorated for the Christmas season.
The free tours get underway at 1 p.m. at the Brookville Presbyterian Church, and continue to 4 p.m. Guests can enter and leave the tour at any point along the walking route.
For the full schedule and more information, contact the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce or Jefferson County History Center.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week, and shares their name on Page A2 or A3.
And from those weekly winners, we select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their L-V subscription.
For November, our Subscriber of the Month was Paul Manns of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
Now is a great time to subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator. Not only will you get the newspaper delivered to your mailbox each week, but we are offering a special Christmas rate for new and returning subscribers who live in-state. Give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to get 52 weeks of The L-V for only $47.76. The offer expires Dec. 23, so don’t delay and stock up on Christmas gifts today!